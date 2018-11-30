Intersection’s temporary improvements part of safety study

Improvements to increase pedestrian safety will be temporarily put in place at the intersection of Wyoming Street and Nevada Way. Work on the improvements will begin Sunday , Dec. 2, and continue until Jan. 3.

Improvements to increase pedestrian safety will be temporarily put in place at the intersection of Wyoming Street and Nevada Way. Work on the improvements will begin Sunday, Dec. 2, and continue until Jan. 3.

The improvements are part of a study by the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada to identify best practices for safe pedestrian use of intersections throughout the region. The Boulder City intersection is one of six to be studied for 30 days.

The improvements include a high-visibility crosswalk, curb extension, turn lane reduction and increased signage.

During the study, RTC will seek community input on the temporary improvements via a brief survey online at www.rtcsnv.com/pedcomfort.