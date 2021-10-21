Input about landscape plan sought

Boulder City is stepping up its fight to preserve water by updating its landscape ordinance and needs help from the community to do so.

Boulder City is stepping up its fight to preserve water by updating its landscape ordinance and needs help from the community to do so.

Currently, the city is working with a consultant to find ways to conserve water while using desert plant life in its landscaping.

“The current code is more than 20 years old,” said City Manager Taylour Tedder in a press release. “Given the gravity of the water shortage declared on Lake Mead this summer, we all should take steps to conserve water. My goal is for the community to review, support and embrace proposed changes. Community feedback is critical in this process.”

The purpose of the landscape ordinance is to promote the public health, safety and general welfare of residents by controlling plants and the other materials used so that they enhance the aesthetics of the community, conserve natural and energy resources and provide environmental controls.

Community Development Director Michael Mays said the city is at the very beginning of this process to update the ordinance to help conserve water.

“Any changes to the current landscape ordinance would require a text amendment to Title 11 of the city code, which requires Planning Commission and City Council review,” he said. “Staff is looking to bring a possible text amendment to them over the next several months following public input.”

The change would not require residents and business owners to change their current landscaping.

“This would impact new commercial and multifamily residential development and any major modifications to existing landscaping for commercial and multifamily uses,” said Mays. “It would also provide regulations for future city parkway landscape improvements.”

At the Oct. 12 City Council meeting, Mays said he and staff are hoping to present the amendment to them by the end of the year.

Residents and business owners can provide feedback by Oct. 31 by emailing commdev@bcnv.org or by calling the Community Development Department at 702-293-9282.

A suggested plant list and video presentation is available at www.bcnv.org/landscape-plan.

