Informal protest remains peaceful

There was no violence or arrests at an informal protest today, June 4, in downtown Boulder City.

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review People participate in a informal peaceful event at South Escalante Park near the Boulder City Police station Thursday, June 4, to protest the death of George Floyd while in police custody.

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review Anthony Smith lies facedown in support of George Floyd during a peaceful protest at South Escalante Park near the Boulder City Police Department on Thursday, June 4.

Almost 50 people gathered near the police station on Arizona Street even though the originally scheduled peaceful event to protest the death of George Floyd while in police custody had been postponed by the organizer.

Floyd was a 46-year-old African American man who died May 25 in Minneapolis, Minnesota, after white police officer, Derek Chauvin, put his knee on Floyd’s neck for several minutes while he was face down on the pavement, handcuffed and gasping that he couldn’t breathe. Chauvin has been charged with second-degree murder.

“I’m here to watch the events unfold and see what these groups had to say,” said Robert Bennett, a Boulder City native.

He said these problems can only be solved through collaboration by people on the different sides of the issue and that it’s OK for people to disagree, but it’s not OK for the violence, looting and killing to occur.

He said he was sorry to Floyd’s family for what happened to him.

“Once again, a man is dead in the streets of America. … As a white American, I’m sorry for what happened,” he said.

“I think it’s important to speak out and make a change and support black lives,” said Casey Sheppard.

Sheppard came with her mom, Johna Meints, a Boulder City resident, who said she agreed with her daughter’s reasons for being there.

“I’m also here because I’m not going to be bullied,” added Meints about comments that had been made on social media regarding the protest.

Attendee Anthony Smith said he wanted to show solidarity to those people who are suffering injustices by police officers.

Smith was very vocal during the protest and verbally sparred with a person on the opposite side of the proverbial fence who insisted that All Lives Matter instead of Black Lives Matter. This man refused to give his name while he was speaking.

Earlier in the week, statements were made on social media about the possibility of rioting and looting in town. As a result several buildings were boarded up including the Lake Mead National Recreation Area headquarters at the corner of Nevada Way and Wyoming Street.

“The protest was canceled, but it’s possible some people not associated with the protest could still show up intending to cause damage to property,” said Christie Vanover, public affairs officer for the park. “Because federal buildings have been recent targets of vandalism and we have an obligation to protect federal property, we have boarded up portions of the park headquarters out of an abundance of caution.”

Vanover said she expected the boards to be taken down later today.

This is a developing story. Check the Boulder City Review for the latest details.

