News

Incident leads to brief lockdown for two schools

By Bill Evans Boulder City Review
December 8, 2023 - 9:41 am
 

Both of the elementary schools in Boulder City were placed on a brief hard lockdown Nov. 30 after police received reports of a 40-year-old male subject making threats to kill the person who made the report in an apartment complex nearby.

Police spoke with the subject’s mother, who advised them that her son was “coming off meth.”

The dispatch report states that the mother was unhappy with the fact that police had been called and got into a verbal altercation with the person who had called and they had to be separated.

Police knocked at the door of the apartment and no one answered. It was reported that there was a gun at the location.

The subject reportedly opened the window blinds and stuck his head out and then was seen smoking a cigarette on the patio but did not respond to police. Because the subject was reported to be displaying signs of psychosis, SWAT was called in from Henderson.

The report states that the subject tried to make contact with two juveniles to ask them about the location of law enforcement and was heard stating that he was being tortured by the CIA.

Officers were able to talk to the subject and the hard lockdown was changed to a soft lockdown when it was determined that the schools were not in immediate danger. The subject eventually surrendered and was taken into custody without further incident.

All of this information was gleaned from the weekly BCPD dispatch report. No further information was provided to the Boulder City Review.

Light parade draws thousands
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

Similar to the Fourth of July parade, the annual Santa’s Electric Light Parade is pure holiday Americana, and last Saturday’s parade through downtown Boulder City was no exception as 105 entries filled the streets, making it one of the biggest ever.

Christmas parade part of upcoming TV movie
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

Those who enjoyed Santa’s Electric Light Parade Saturday may be surprised to know that there’s a very good chance they may end up in a movie.

Hall ready to hang up his sneakers
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

In 1977, “Star Wars” opened in theaters, the first Apple II computers hit store shelves, Elvis Presley died, the New York Yankees won the World Series, and Roger Hall was hired by the city of Boulder City.

Airport tapped for federal infrastructure funding
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

It was announced last week by the office of U.S. Sen. Jackie Rosen that part of $60.9 million allocated for Nevada airports would make its way to Boulder City.

Police and fire depts request $1.5 million in capital funding
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

The City Council heard a presentation at their last meeting on both general capital improvement spending for Fiscal Year 2025 as well as an update on the five-year plan for project spending.

Volunteers sought for city commissions
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

In the final minutes of the final City Council meeting for November, Councilmember Steve Walton made a point to point out that there were several openings on city commissions and committees and that the deadline to apply to fill those positions was approaching.

O Christmas Tree
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

A burning Christmas question
By Norma Vally

The Yule log—is it firewood, a cake, a TV show? Indeed, Yule log seems to mean many things, but what is it, exactly?

Feeling festive at BCHS
By MeganUszynski BCHS Senior Class Historian

As we come to the end of the first semester, BCHS is getting festive.