Incident leads to brief lockdown for two schools

Both of the elementary schools in Boulder City were placed on a brief hard lockdown Nov. 30 after police received reports of a 40-year-old male subject making threats to kill the person who made the report in an apartment complex nearby.

Police spoke with the subject’s mother, who advised them that her son was “coming off meth.”

The dispatch report states that the mother was unhappy with the fact that police had been called and got into a verbal altercation with the person who had called and they had to be separated.

Police knocked at the door of the apartment and no one answered. It was reported that there was a gun at the location.

The subject reportedly opened the window blinds and stuck his head out and then was seen smoking a cigarette on the patio but did not respond to police. Because the subject was reported to be displaying signs of psychosis, SWAT was called in from Henderson.

The report states that the subject tried to make contact with two juveniles to ask them about the location of law enforcement and was heard stating that he was being tortured by the CIA.

Officers were able to talk to the subject and the hard lockdown was changed to a soft lockdown when it was determined that the schools were not in immediate danger. The subject eventually surrendered and was taken into custody without further incident.

All of this information was gleaned from the weekly BCPD dispatch report. No further information was provided to the Boulder City Review.