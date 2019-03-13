Improvements underway at Oasis Park

(Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review) Oasis Park, 1419 Marita Drive, is getting $30,000 worth of upgrades that should be finished in April.

Oasis Park in Boulder City is getting some upgrades.

The 5-acre facility at 1419 Marita Drive includes a ballfield, basketball courts, playground equipment and gazebos.

“The community has been asking for updates and we are thrilled to be able to make the improvements, including installation of equipment that allows children with physical challenges to have access to playground equipment,” said Lisa LaPlante, Boulder City communications manager. “It fits well into our Strategic Plan 2020 goal to invest in infrastructure.”

The park improvements include the removal and addition of sand as well as installing a friendship swing, new basketball backboards, musical equipment for toddlers and a new surface on the court.

A friendship swing allows multiple people to use it at the same time.

The renovations are estimated to cost $30,000 and expected to be completed the first week of April.

This facility is one of the many operated by Boulder City Parks and Recreation. For more information about it and other services the department provides, visit to https://bcnv.org/237/Parks-Recreation.

