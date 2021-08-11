85°F
weather icon Clear
Boulder City NV
News

Improvements slated for veterans’ facilities

By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review
August 11, 2021 - 3:46 pm
 
The Southern Nevada State Veterans Home in Boulder City will receive approximately $4.2 million ...
The Southern Nevada State Veterans Home in Boulder City will receive approximately $4.2 million in federal and state funding to provide advanced planning for several improvement projects.

The Southern Nevada State Veterans Home in Boulder City will be getting some improvements thanks to new state and federal funding.

According to the Nevada Department of Veterans Services, the home will receive approximately $4.2 million for “advanced planning” on improvements that include renovating shared rooms into private bedrooms with private bathrooms, creating common areas with restaurant-style eating opportunities as well as installing a new heating and air-conditioning system.

“The State Public Works Division … and the Nevada Department of Veterans Services .. are in the process of selecting an architect to begin the design phase,” said Terri Hendry, NVDS communications director. “The design phase will include more than architectural drawings. It will also include the complete plans for the necessary earthwork, as well as electrical, HVAC, and every other planning consideration, so the design phase can take a significant amount of time. With the Northern Nevada State Veterans Home, this process took almost two years.”

Hendry said when the design is complete and approved it will be sent to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs for approval and grant funding qualification.

She said that process will depend on the available federal funding when the final design is submitted and where the renovation project is on priority list of other veterans’ home projects throughout the country.

These projects were part of Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak’s 2021 capital improvement project recommendations and were approved during the 81st Legislative Session.

“These capital improvement projects are not only necessary but will greatly enhance the services we provide to our veterans and their families,” said Kat Miller, director of the Nevada Department of Veterans Services, in a press release. “I can’t thank the governor and members of the Legislature enough for ensuring that we are able to provide the very best for the men and women who served our country.”

Other improvements to the Southern Nevada State Veterans Home will be renovating the parking lot, entryway, kitchen, physical therapy room, nursing stations and employee spaces.

The $4.2 million is part of $9.1 million earmarked for projects at the veterans homes and cemeteries in the state.

The Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Boulder City will also receive approximately $4.1 million to develop more space for interments including an in-ground area and a columbarium wall for cremated remains.

According to NDVS, those projects will be needed by 2025.

The Southern Nevada State Veterans Home serves veterans, spouses and Gold Star parents. It offers skilled nursing care, Alzheimer’s treatment and dementia care.

The Southern Nevada State Veterans Cemetery is located on 79 acres of land and maintained by the state.

Contact reporter Celia Shortt Goodyear at cgoodyear@bouldercityreview.com or at 702-586-9401. Follow her on Twitter @csgoodyear.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Boulder City Tami McKay is now the full-time city clerk after City Council approved her employm ...
McKay’s contract approved
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

City Council unanimously approved Tami McKay’s contract Tuesday, officially making her the full-time city clerk.

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review Boulder City's new city manager, Taylour Tedder, is s ...
Henderson to provide temporary legal aid
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Boulder City will be receiving temporary legal help from Henderson through a new interlocal agreement.

Alexis “Lexi" Lagan, who competed in the Tokyo Olympics last month, is one of 12 members of t ...
Lagan invited to shooting competition
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

Fresh off competing in the Tokyo Games, Alexis “Lexi” Lagan has been invited to compete in the 2021 International Shooting Sport Federation President’s Cup, which features the top 12 shooters in the world in pistol, rifle and shotgun events according to the 2021 world ranking.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Joe DeSimone, owner of Railroad Pass, and his girlf ...
90th Anniversary Celebration
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review

The 2021-2022 school years starts Monday, Aug. 9, in Boulder City.
Schools, staff ready for students
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

The school year starts Monday in Boulder City and for the first time in more than a year, students will start it on campus.

(Getty Images) Masks are now required to be worn by everyone in city buildings, regardless of v ...
Mask mandate wont limit access to city meetings
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Access to Boulder City meetings and buildings will not be affected by the new mandate requiring everyone to wear a mask in indoor public places in counties with high transmission rates of COVID-19.

Marilyn Kraft Longtime Boulder City resident and nonprofit supporter Bill Smith died July 17 fr ...
Former Councilman Bill Smith dies
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

World traveler, community advocate and longtime Boulder City resident Bill Smith died recently after suffering a heart attack.

Utilities Director Dennis Porter is leaving his post with the city and taking a job with Brown ...
Utilities director steps down
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Boulder City’s Utilities Director Dennis Porter is leaving his position at the city and taking a job in the private sector.