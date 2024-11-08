Hundreds turn out for Healing Center opening

As Dr. Christina Vela spoke to attendees for the ribbon cutting of the new St. Jude’s Ranch for Children’s Healing Center for sex-trafficked children, a hummingbird appeared in front of her during an emotional part of her speech.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Hundreds turned out for the Oct. 30 ribbon cutting at St. Jude’s Ranch for Children for its new Healing Center for sex-trafficked victims.

For a brief moment, the St. Jude’s CEO choked up and lost her place, only to find it again as the bird flew off. But after a half-dozen speakers took the stage, Vela returned for closing remarks and with her came the same hummingbird.

“Hi, mom,” she said, adding, “I know she would have loved to have been here.”

The emotions from that moment on Oct. 30 were appropriate for the entire morning’s event, as hundreds turned out to not only see the ribbon cutting but tour the campus and school, which is set to open later this month.

“How do we find hope, love and joy for ourselves?” she said to the crowd. “How do we help those who are voiceless to see and feel compassion? We’re not the first to ask these questions. In fact, these questions have inspired many generations to make radical changes. To link arms for change. And here we are.”

She then went on to say, “The urgent need to protect each other is stronger than ever. We must shield ourselves from apathy because we are responsible to be the change the world needs and the truth is, if we don’t do it, who will? And if not now, when? We’re here and we did it. We’ve written a new chapter in the legacy of St. Jude’s Ranch for Children and for our community. I hope you are all proud of what we’ve accomplished together.”

According to information from St. Jude’s, the Healing Center is unique, from its ground up: residences, holistic treatment options to survivor advocates, and trauma-sensitive design. It sits on 10 acres of land with a series of individual one-story homes that will mimic a neighborhood setting, with walking paths and extensive landscaping, designed to foster a sense of safety. The Healing Center will also include therapy offices, a multi-purpose building, meeting space, library, computer lab, a yoga and meditation room, and outside areas to encourage transformation through connection to nature.

Additionally, the school will have dedicated spaces for yoga, CrossFit, and physical activity and some of the staff will be yoga certified and trauma-informed trained.

Various dignitaries on hand

U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, a major proponent of the Healing Center, took the stage and expressed how happy she is to see it come to fruition and that those who victimize others are now being held accountable.

“This is about moving forward and an opportunity to help so many,” she said. “This is our community; this is our state. If we don’t work together to benefit all of us, then we are doing a disservice to so many who need our support.

“How do we ensure that those that are exploited are on a pathway to become survivors? To have an opportunity to achieve the life we know they’re capable of and that they want an opportunity to have. That is possible today because of all of you and the fact that you could not say ‘no’ to Dr. Christian Vela. Nobody can say no to Dr. Vela. It shows that when we come together, we can make a difference in someone’s life.”

It was stressed that the center is a collaborative effort with many who have helped to make it a reality. The biggest is the Clark County School District, which provided $5 million for the school on the campus.

“This school represents a critical investment by the Clark County School District because every child deserves to feel safe without sacrificing the best education available to them,” Clark County School District Associate Superintendent Kevin McPartlin said.

Prior to the ceremony, Boulder City Mayor Joe Hardy, who also spoke to the crowd, told the Review that this project is something the entire community can be proud of.

“This is a perfect place for those who are healers and those who need healing,” he said. “And Boulder City couldn’t be a better place for it. St. Jude’s started here a long time ago and has been an integral part of our community. This (Healing Center) is that next step up and they’re doing something no one else has done before regarding a very difficult situation. I am thrilled that Boulder City is able to partner with St. Jude’s on this worthwhile endeavor.”

Clark County Commissioner James B. Gibson echoed what others had said in terms of the Healing Center becoming a reality.

“We’re so proud to be part of what has happened here,” he said. “I’m dizzy today not because of the pace of development but because of the commitment of so many.”

Costs

This project comes with a price tag of nearly $30 million. Through a variety of partnerships and donations both big and small, Vela said it is truly a group effort. Aside from the school district, other large donators include $4 million from Clark County, multiple casino partners, including Caesars and MGM, a $2 million grant from the Engelstad Foundation and $500,000 from both the Nevada Elks and Nevada Women’s Philanthropy.

St. Jude’s is still fundraising to help cover that price tag and ongoing operational costs.

The 10,000-square-foot school consists of four classrooms as well as learning areas outside of the building and offers 14 teachers, counselors and support professionals. Before the ceremony, Amy Manning, the school’s principal, expressed her excitement but realizes all eyes will be on them being that the collaboration between a nonprofit and school district for sex-trafficked children is the first of its kind.

“It’s so hard to describe how I feel,” she said. “It’s pretty overwhelming. It’s joy, happiness and excitement because it’s a big accomplishment. We’re really happy we’ve made it to this point and we’re excited to get going with our students. We’re ready. It’s go time.”