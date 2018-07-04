Hundreds flock to city for Damboree pancakes, parade, parties

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review Justin Keogh of the Boulder City History and Arts Foundation portrays “Alabam” during the 70th annual Damboree parade in Boulder City on Wednesday.

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review Participants and spectators of the 70th annual Damboree parade get soaking wet on Wednesday.

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review The Boulder City Veterans Flying Group does a flyover to start the 70th annual Damboree parade on Wednesday.

Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review Spending a moment catching up before the start of the Damboree celebration Wednesday, July 4, 2018, were Jim Ferrence, left, and Bret Runion.

Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review Lee and Anita Lanier of Boulder City came to Bicentennial Park early Wednesday, July 4, 2018, morning to enjoy a pancake breakfast served by the Rotary Club of Boulder City as part of the Damboree celebration.

Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review Boulder City residents Chay and Katie McWilliam came to Bicentennial Park early Wednesday, July 4, 2018, morning to enjoy a pancake breakfast served by the Rotary Club of Boulder City as part of the Damboree celebration.

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review Some of the 70th annual Damboree parade's younger spectators take a minute to talk on Wednesday in between the floats' arrival.

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review Rebecca Balistere announces the entries at the 70th annual Damboree parade in Boulder City on Wednesday.

Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review Artists who contributed to the public artscape in Boulder City were honored as grand marshalls in the annual Damboree parade Wednesday, July 4, 2018.

Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review A member of the Zelzah Shrine Club waves to the crowd as he rides down Nevada Way in the 70th annual Damboree parade on Wednesday, July 4, 2018.

Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review Members of the Rotary Club of Boulder City, from left, Susan Johnson, Sandy Johnson, Andrea Dempsey, Maylen Mosquera, Chris Romero and Chuck Cave, seated, were on hand Wednesday, July 4, 2018, to prepare and serve pancakes to kick off Damboree festivities.

Boulder City’s 70th annual Damboree celebration was a dam good day in town.

“Boulder City is the best place to be on the Fourth of July,” said Councilwoman Peggy Leavitt during the Damboree ceremonies.

Festivities started at 7 a.m. with the Rotary Club of Boulder City’s free pancake breakfast.

Members of the club spent the early morning serving breakfast in Bicentennial Park. Member Chuck Cave said they estimated serving around 500 people or until they ran out of batter.

At 9 a.m., the Boulder City Veterans Flying Group did a flyover to start the Damboree parade.

Mark Ashenfelter of Henderson said he wouldn’t miss a parade in Boulder City, where he lived from 1968 until 1986.

“It feels like I never left,” he said.

Ashenfelter said he was in the Damboree parade when he was about 4 years old and loves the small-town feel of Boulder City.

Brook Snow of Las Vegas said she comes to all the parades in town and has been coming to this one since she was a kid. Now she brings her children to it.

Her son, Quintyn, and her daughter, Aurora, said they were excited about the parade because of the candy they would get. Aurora said she was also excited about the celebration. After the parade, the festivities moved to Broadbent Park where the parade winners were named during the Damboree ceremonies.

Leavitt welcomed everyone to town and thanked them for coming.

Councilman Warren Harhay also thanked everyone for coming and reminded them that Fourth of July is a special day where people can come together, put aside their differences and celebrate what America is.

“We are all Americans today,” said City Manager Al Noyola as he told the crowd that everyone had gathered to celebrate the nation’s birthday.

Contact reporter Celia Shortt Goodyear at cgoodyear@bouldercityreview.com or at 702-586-9401. Follow her on Twitter @csgoodyear.

Hali Bernstein Saylor is editor of the Boulder City Review. She can be reached at hsaylor@bouldercityreview.com or at 702-586-9523. Follow @HalisComment on Twitter.