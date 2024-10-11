Hundreds expected at pancake breakfast

Regardless of if you prefer to call them pancakes, flapjacks, hotcakes or griddle cakes, they always bring a smile to one’s face.

Hundreds are expected again for this year’s Boulder City Firefighters Association’s annual pancake breakfast and open house, which is set for Oct. 12.

Regardless of if you prefer to call them pancakes, flapjacks, hotcakes or griddle cakes, they always bring a smile to one’s face.

That’s been part of the appeal for nearly two decades thanks the Boulder City Firefighters Association’s annual pancake breakfast and open house. This year’s event is set for 8-10 a.m. on Oct. 12 at the fire station on Elm Street.

Firefighter/paramedic Jay Dardano, a member of the BCFA, said the event has been taking place for 17 years, and on average between 300 to 400 people stop by.

He said the purpose of the open house/breakfast is, “For individuals to tour our station, equipment, and ask questions about the services we provide to the residents and visitors to our city. In addition, any donations collected are used to help support community endeavors such as, but not limited to, donations to Boulder City Emergency Aid, Angel Tree, Burn Foundation Holiday Toy Drive, and various local fundraising events.”

Dardano added that the firefighters really enjoy the meet-and-greet aspect of the morning.

“This allows residents of the community to see, firsthand, what it takes to prepare, train, and provide emergency services to the city and surrounding areas,” he said. “Many people are surprised to learn what professional services we provide for a small town and workforce.”

Aside from the breakfast, attendees can check out the station’s apparatus and equipment, take a tour of the station, ask questions, and meet those who serve Boulder City 24 hours a day. New this year is that United Blood Services will be on hand for those wishing to donate.

“I appreciate our personnel taking this on every year and the enthusiasm they show in planning for it,” acting BCFD Chief Greg Chesser said. “We see people during some bad moments in their lives. This gives our team time to visit and chat with our residents while relaxing over a good breakfast, and not during those bad moments. It also gives the community the opportunity to come talk with our team, to include myself and staff, to see the station and equipment, and ask questions.”