Hospital given two defibrillator monitors

Boulder City Hospital recently received two LIFEPAK 12 defibrillator monitors valued at more than $5,000 from Samuel Scheller, CEO of Guardian Elite Medical Services.

(Boulder City Hospital) Samuel Scheller, left, chief executive officer of Guardian Elite Medical Services, shows Tom Cooper, emergency room nurse who provides education for hospital staff, how the LIFEPAK 12 defibrillator monitor operates. Guardian donated two of the devices valued at more than $5,000 to the hospital Jan. 28, 2021.

The defibrillator monitors will be used in the hospital’s emergency department. A feature of the device allows for infrared spectroscopy to continuously measure the amount of carbon dioxide during each breath for intubated and nonintubated patients and can help monitor respiratory functions during moderate sedation procedures, overdose incidents and with COVID-19.

“Boulder City Hospital greatly appreciates the commitment of our community health care partners in helping our hospital continue to provide compassionate, quality care,” said Thomas Maher, CEO of the hospital. “We look forward to continuing to provide best practice care and exceptional service, and thank Guardian Elite EMS for their gracious donation.”

In addition to being used as a defibrillator, the device can monitor cardiac rhythm and transmission capabilities, blood pressure, heart rate and pulse oxygenation.

The device can be used in prehospital critical care transport and clinical applications. There are more than 80,000 LIFEPAK 12 units in use on rescue rigs and in hospitals worldwide.