Honoring first responders

Report made on strategic plan
City, court extend personnel agreement
July 4, 2024 - 5:05 pm
 

Recently, the Boulder City Police and Fire departments held their annual awards night. For the fire department, Acting Chief Greg Chesser presented his Fire Chief Award to firefighter Brian Shea. For the police department, it gave out letters of commendation to several of its officers who assisted last December following the shooting death of three professors at UNLV. Those officers included Lt. Thomas Healing, sergeants John Glenn, Tiffany Driscoll and Christ Slack, detectives Mark Dubois, Bret Hood and officer Guy Liedkie. Pictured with Chief Tim Shea are Sgt. Driscoll and Lt. Healing. Driscoll also earned a second letter of commendation for her part in helping save the life of a Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department officer who suffered a seizure while the two were working an off-duty assignment at Allegiant Stadium.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review The Nevada Department of Wildlife will be hosting an information ...
Learn more about BC’s unofficial mascot
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

The bighorn sheep at Hemenway Park, on the outskirts of Boulder City, have become a tourist attraction as carloads, and often tour vans full of visitors, can been seen at the park each day.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review The Boulder City Fire Department’s new fire training tower was ...
City’s new fire structure in place
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

The Boulder City Fire Department is in the final stages of adding a structure, which will not only prepare its firefighters to a greater extent, but at the same time save taxpayer dollars.

Report made on strategic plan
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

Strategic plans are not anything new for Boulder City. A document developed in conjunction with an outside consultant outlining goals for the next five years has been around for at least a decade.

City, court extend personnel agreement
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

One could be excused for assuming that an item on the city council’s agenda for the June 25 meeting was somehow related to the concept of free speech if one had only read the agenda and none of the attachments. It was, after all, referred to as First Amendment.

Council adopts fancier permit
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

It started innocuously with a public comment about an issue not on the city council agenda at the end of a meeting more than a year ago as an aspiring dog-breeder addressed the council about the lack of a mechanism for her to get a city license.

Consultant gives input on BCFD chief
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

It’s been nearly three months since Will Gray was terminated as chief of the Boulder City Fire Department.

Council votes to amend, extend gun club lease
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

The city council voted unanimously this week to extend the lease for the Boulder Rifle and Pistol Club, subject to certain changes in the lease terms.

City council votes to augment FY ’24 budget
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

Keeping up with the comings and goings of city government can sometimes seem to be a never-ending stream of following things that are said in public meetings. But sometimes there are big local issues that get addressed without any discussion.

Vet warns about dog injuries in summer
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

It’s not uncommon this time of the year to see people walking their dogs with temperatures 100 degrees and above or worse yet, seeing them left in a parked car.

Kids learn to be water wise
Photos by Ron Eland /Boulder City Review

For several years, Boulder City has taken part in the World’s Largest Swim Lesson in which aquatic centers from around the globe participate. More than 50 local kids took part last Thursday in the event, which has the same 30-minute lesson at each location to learn the basics of water safety. Since its creation 15 years ago, nearly 400,000 children have been part of the event.