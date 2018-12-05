Home security systems have multiple benefits

This week, I am continuing to provide some suggestions for safety at home.

This week, I am continuing to provide some suggestions for safety at home.

Installing a home security system can be costly, but not installing one could cost you even more. Here are some of the top reasons to install a home security system or upgrade your existing home alarm system. They protect your home and family from intruders, provide your family with peace of mind, protect your valuables, allow someone else to monitor your home, reduce homeowners insurance costs, let you keep an eye on your home remotely, and get medical assistance when needed.

Some systems also help you reduce energy consumption in your home, protect your home and family from fires and protect your family from carbon monoxide poisoning.

Keep in mind that a home intrusion occurs every 13 seconds in the United States.

You may want to purchase a safe to protect the valuables inside your home. Do some research on what kind of safe you should buy before you make your purchase and, most importantly, make sure your safe is properly installed and bolted to the floor (with triple-hard plates and thick 2-4-inch locking bolts between the door and walls of the safe are best) so the burglars will not be able to remove it.

Invest in a quality safe, one that intruders won’t have the time or expertise to break. The type of items you want to store inside your safe can determine what safe is right fit for you. The most common things people like to store in their safes include cash, jewelry, watches, credit cards, birth and marriage certificates, keys, firearms, prescription medications, alcohol, passports, Social Security cards, electronics, backup drives, flash drives, laptops, iPads, cameras, collectibles, photos/albums, heirlooms, blueprints, titles and financial documents.

Nov. 22. Prowler: Caller states a previous renter has been seen walking around the residence and has no reason to be there at 4:06 a.m. in the 1300 block of Colorado Street.

Traffic hazard: A driver comes in the lobby to report large chunks of concrete falling on his vehicle from the walking bridge at 3:16 p.m. in the area of Interstate 11 and Railroad Pass.

Thought for the day: The prowler will get a chance to warm up at the Henderson jail despite this being just a “misunderstanding.”

Nov. 23. Theft: The caller reports several items taken from an unlocked storage shed near her home at 11:12 a.m. in the 1200 block of Palmwood Street.

Recovered stolen vehicle: Officers identify a vehicle stolen from another jurisdiction and it is towed to await pickup at 3:18 p.m. in the 1000 block of Nevada Way.

Thought for the day: A little prevention saves a lot of heartache later; use locks.

Nov. 24. Dog bite: A subject is badly injured by their own canine at 10:39 a.m. in the 600 block of California Avenue.

Traffic hazard: Officers are able to remove a piece of lumber from the travel lane before it causes vehicle damage at 3:40 p.m. in the area of the overpass.

Thought for the day: No matter how gentle an animal appears in his own home, things can go awry in mere seconds.

Nov. 25. Family disturbance: The disagreement ends with one party moving out at 10:30 a.m. in the 800 block of Del Sol Drive.

Thought for the day: You don’t have to go home, but you can’t stay here.

Nov. 26. Assist: The caller states there is a subject outside who cannot find their vehicle and is generally confused over other personal data at 1:33 p.m. in the 800 block of Arizona Street.

Reckless: The caller wants to sign a citation and take the other driver to court regarding driving issues that occurred when an officer was not present at 11:26 p.m. in the 1600 block of Boulder City Parkway.

Thought for the day: It is possible to sign a citizen citation and eliminate the frustration of having to wait for an officer observe what you already have.

Nov. 27. Burglary: The caller returns home to find their residence has been broken into and several items are missing at 9:17 p.m. in the 700 block of Capri Drive.

Suspicious: The caller wakes up to find a man inside her residence and recognizes him as a previous tenant at 11:08 p.m. in the 1300 block of Georgia Avenue.

Thought for the day: Thieves are especially active during the holidays. Be extra aware.

Nov. 28. Noise: Officers decide the third call of the night on the same issue is a charm and the noisy neighbor gets an E-ticket ride to the hoosegow at 12:14 a.m. in the 1200 block of Potosi Street.

Trespass: After some consideration on last night’s unexpected visitor the caller wants to issue a trespass on the late-night creeper at 6:59 p.m. in the 1300 block of Georgia Avenue.

Thought for the day: Even the most patient officers have limits.

Call(s) of the week: The disgruntled neighborhood drama continues with the caller alleging the neighboring male is sitting across from her residence “sniffing panties.” The reporting party is encouraged to avoid any further contact and stop monitoring the neighbor’s activities at 11:12 p.m. Nov. 28 in the 200 block of Big Horn Drive.

Tina Ransom is a dispatcher with Boulder City Police Department. She is coordinator of the Boulder City Citizen’s Academy.