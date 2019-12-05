52°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Boulder City NV
News

Holiday humbugs: Faux nonprofits take donations, lack official exempt status

By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review
December 4, 2019 - 4:04 pm
 

The holiday season is a time when many people give, but it can also be a time when fake nonprofit organizations try to dupe them out of their money.

To protect themselves from scams and know the recipient of their donation, residents can do some practical things before giving to a charity or nonprofit.

According to the IRS, donations to nonprofits or charitable organizations with tax-exempt status are tax-deductible. That tax-exempt status is provided through the 501(c)3 IRS code. Some nonprofit groups may make it seem as if they have that status when they do not.

“It is not enough for the organization to be nonprofit to make the donation tax-deductible,” said attorney Bruce Woodbury. “It must also apply for and be granted tax-exempt status by the IRS.”

Woodbury, a longtime Boulder City resident, is known for his work helping nonprofits, especially local ones.

“They do so much good,” he said. “I always make sure it’s an organization that’s going to benefit the community.”

Woodbury said there are three simple things people can do to make sure they give to a legitimate nonprofit organization.

The first is to ask the organization for proof that it has the 501(c)3 tax-exempt status.

“You can request a W-9 from them,” he said.

According to the IRS, this form includes the group’s taxpayer identification number and is used when someone requests that information.

A searchable list of the 501(c)3 status for all nonprofits in the country is also available on its website at http://apps.irs.gov/app/eos/.

Woodbury said people should also become as familiar as possible with the nonprofit before donating to it.

One way to do that is to ask if there are people who can vouch for the organization. Additionally, if it’s a group asking for a donation online or over the phone, he always asks to be sent more information.

Lastly, he said, people should give locally if possible.

“There are so many organizations that are part of the fabric of the community,” Woodbury said.

He said two of those are Emergency Aid of Boulder City and Lend A Hand of Boulder City.

Despite all the planning and research, people can still end up giving to what they think is a legitimate charitable donation, claim it on their taxes and then find out they were wrong.

If that happens, however, the person will most likely not be in trouble.

“You don’t become part of the organization just because you donated money. … But the deduction might be disallowed by the IRS if it catches it, which would probably happen only if the taxpayer was audited for some reason,” Woodbury said.

Contact reporter Celia Shortt Goodyear at cgoodyear@bouldercityreview.com or at 702-586-9401. Follow her on Twitter @csgoodyear.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Holiday season kicks off
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

The holiday season officially starts today in Boulder City, and with it come several long-standing traditions throughout the weekend.

(Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review) The gift shop at the Boulder City-Hoover Dam Museum ...
Museum transforming gift shop into exhibit space
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

More changes have come to the Boulder City-Hoover Dam Museum, as it is adding a new exhibit and moving its gift store.

Councilman Warren Harhay, who died Oct. 22, will be remembered at an informal reception from 3- ...
Councilman to be remembered at reception
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

Members of the community are invited to share their memories of the late Councilman Warren Harhay during an informal reception his family is hosting Sunday, Dec. 8, afternoon.

News Briefs, Dec. 5
ByBoulder City Review

City property vandalized

Outbreak of lung injury associated with vaping
By Boulder City Hospital

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, state and local health departments, and other clinical and public health partners are investigating a multistate outbreak of e-cigarette, or vaping, product-use-associated lung injury. As of Nov. 5, 39 deaths have been confirmed in 24 states and the District of Columbia.

Tina Ransom
Contest prizes dont require payments
By Tina Ransom Boulder City Police

Plenty of contests are run by reputable marketers and nonprofits, but every day people lose thousands of dollars to prize scams.

Police Blotter, Dec. 5
By Boulder City Review

Nov. 26, 3:52 p.m.

(L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Richard Roman relaxes on his bed while living in a forme ...
Mine-ful existence: Man transforms abandoned shaft into personal Shangri-La
By Briana Erickson / RJ

Richard Roman lives by few rules. But one he made up himself: When you’re in hell, move a few ZIP codes away and make your own heaven. His heaven is a simple life at a surprisingly cozy encampment in an abandoned mine shaft above Boulder City, just 26 miles southeast of the glitzy and glamorous city that wore him out.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Business owners in Red Mountain Plaza have joined w ...
Business Beat: Local merchants support Smalll Business Saturday
By Hali Bernstein Saylor and Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Among the many things Boulder City is known for is its unique and quaint business community. And after the hustle and bustle of preparing and serving a family feast for Thanksgiving and braving the crowds for Black Friday holiday shopping, the city’s merchants are offering a welcome respite as they mark Small Business Saturday.