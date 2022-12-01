Holiday activities fill December calendar

December’s arrival can only mean one thing in Boulder City: It’s time to celebrate.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Mark Martin of the city’s electrical department puts decorations on the community Christmas tree in Frank Crowe Park, 537 Cherry St., on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, in preparation for the lighting ceremony, set for 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Rich Angora carries on his family tradition setting up a nativity in his carport every year at 1296 Lynwood St. in the Gingerwood Mobile Park.

From craft bazaars to parades, visits with Santa and plentiful light displays in between, there’s an event to please people of all ages.

Here is a list of holiday activities happening in Boulder City:

Dec. 1, Luminaria and Las Posadas: Boulder City United Methodist Church is hosting the annual Luminaria and Las Posadas event at the Boulder City Recreation Center, 900 Arizona St., from 6-7:30 p.m. Attendees can look forward to choirs from local schools, local singers, a living nativity and a Christmas carol sing-along. Hot chocolate will be served following the program.

Dec. 2, Fifth Street Christmas lights: Boulder City’s beloved Christmas house at 1525 Fifth St. will light up at 5:15 p.m. The road will be closed off for the event and spectators are encouraged to arrive early at 5 p.m. This is the 19th year Dale Ryan and his wife Dyanah Musgrave have decorated their home and each year Ryan adds a new element to the decoration. The decor features thousands of lights and several animated displays. The couple won ABC’s nationally televised “Christmas Light Fight” reality TV show competition in 2016.

Dec. 2, Christmas tree lighting: Boulder City’s cherished steward of the holiday season, Jingle Cat, will ceremoniously light the community Christmas tree in Frank Crowe Park at 6 p.m. Live entertainment and hot chocolate will follow the tree lighting.

Dec. 3, Holiday Bazaar: PEO, Chapter K, will hold its 44th annual event at St. Christopher’s Episcopal Church, 812 Arizona St., from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will be handmade items, baked goods, jellies and raffle baskets.

Dec. 3, Doodlebug Craft Bazaar: The 47th annual Doodlebug craft bazaar, presented by the Boulder City Community Club, will take place at Boulder City Parks and Recreation Center, 900 Arizona St. from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission to the event is free and includes access to more than 135 booths of arts, crafts, food and fun.

Dec. 3, Al Stevens Christmas toy drive car show: Making its debut this year is the Al Stevens annual Christmas toy drive. It will be held at the Boulder City Chamber of Commerce from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. For entry into the event, bring a toy costing $20 or more or $20 in cash or a gift card, which will go directly to Emergency Aid of Boulder City to help children and senior citizens in need this holiday season. Food specials will be available for purchase by Boulder City A&W Restaurant. The annual toy drive and car show is being held in memory of Al Stevens, owner of the family-operated World Famous Coffee Cup Cafe.

Dec. 3, Santa’s Picture Party: Snap a selfie with the man of the season at Santa’s Picture Party, which takes place on the gymnasium stage in the city’s recreation center, 900 Arizona St., from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Children of all ages can take pictures with Santa and will receive a free coloring book and goodie bag from Jingle Cat.

Dec. 3, Santa’s Electric Night Parade: Santa is coming to town for the 31st annual Santa’s Electric Night Parade taking place throughout the historic district of Boulder City. This free parade features lighted floats, bands, marching groups and more. It starts at 4:30 p.m. on Nevada Way near Wilbur Square Park and will travel through the downtown area to Fifth Street.

Dec. 3, Parade of Lights: The 44th annual Parade of Lights will take place at the Special Events Beach at Lake Mead National Recreation Area at 6:30 p.m. Spectators can watch the parade at no cost as boats travel past the beach. The Best in Show winner will receive a $500 cash prize and trophies will be awarded to winners in three categories: creativity, originality and brightness.

Dec. 10, Jingle Jam: Boulder City resident Angela Dyer is hoping to “be a part of the community’s holiday tradition” debuting Boulder City Jingle Jam this year. The interactive Christmas vendor booths will be located on the sidewalks in front of Boulder City businesses from noon to 8 p.m.

“Every vendor participating is going to have some type of activity or interactive item so that the family remembers them,” she said.

There will be one booth for each type of activity including ornament making and wreath making. Event activities include a storefront decor contest, a Christmas caroling contest, food and snacks and kids’ games.

“I want families to make memories,” she said. “I want this to be a positive in people’s lives and something for them to look forward to.”

Dec. 10, Breakfast with Santa and Mrs. Claus: Faith Community Church will present the event with activities for the entire family at 10:30 a.m. The cost is $5 per child. Visit www.bc.faith.org for details or reservations.

Dec. 10, Ugly Sweater Wine Walk: Grab your best ugly sweater and head downtown for the Best Dam Wine Walk presented by the Boulder City Chamber of Commerce. More than 25 locations will be featured and a variety of holiday activities are planned. Check-in at My 4 Sons Comic Cards, 1308 Wyoming St., from 4 to 6:30 p.m. and the walk continues until 8 p.m. Tickets are $25 in advance or $30 at the door.

Dec. 10, Night of Lights: St. Jude’s Ranch for Children will host its 16th annual family holiday celebration. From 5-8 p.m. the campus will be transformed into a winter wonderland. Santa Claus and Chance, the Vegas Golden Knights mascot, will arrive by fire truck at 5:45 p.m. Activities include Reindeer Games, make your own s’mores, hayrides, cookie decorating, arts and crafts and more. Admission and parking are free; all-inclusive activity wristbands are available for $10. The ranch is at 100 St. Jude’s St. Visit stjudesranch.org or call 702-294-7100 for more information.

Dec. 17, “A Christmas Carol”: Duffy Hudson returns to Boulder City Library for a 3 p.m. one-man performance of Charles Dickens’ classic holiday tale. There is no cost to attend the show, which will be presented in the community room of the library, 701 Adams Blvd.

Santa Express: The Boulder City Santa Express, presented by Friends of Nevada Southern Railway, will run every Friday and Saturday in December and also offer rides at 4 p.m. Dec. 20 and Dec. 21. Train boarding times are 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Fridays and 4 p.m., 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Saturdays. Passengers are treated to a 20-minute train ride in a restored railcar with storytime and a stop at the special event center to visit Santa and enjoy hot chocolate and a cookie by Chilly Jilly’z. The train departs from the depot at 601 Yucca St. To purchase tickets and view event details visit nevadasouthern.com.

Santa Train: The Santa Train will be running Saturdays and Sundays starting at 10 a.m. on Dec. 3 and ending at 3 p.m. Dec. 18. There are six runs between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m., which include an approximate 40-minute train ride on historic railroad equipment while Santa walks through the cars interacting with passengers. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at nevadasouthern.com. The Nevada State Railroad Museum is at 601 Yucca St.

Angora Family Nativity: The family tradition, now in its 66th year, is open daily until about 10 p.m., weather permitting. It features handmade figurines, lights, running water and sound. The nativity is at 1296 Lynwood St. in the Gingerwood Mobile Home Park. This year’s display also includes Santa in his sleigh being pulled by a reindeer in front of the home.

Boulder City Review Editor Hali Bernstein Saylor contributed to this report.

Contact reporter Anisa Buttar at abuttar@bouldercityreview.com or at 702-586-9401.