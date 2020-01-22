Historic properties to be surveyed

Boulder City will be able to take stock of its notable resources at no cost to residents after receiving a grant to cover the cost of updating its list of historic properties.

Bullock Field is one of Boulder City's historic properties that will be evaluated in the update to the 1983 Janus report.

At its Jan. 13 meeting, the City Council accepted a $33,091.22 grant from the state Historic Preservation Office to pay for an update to the 1983 Janus Associates survey of the city’s historic district.

“It has been 37 years since the last evaluation,” said Community Development Director Michael Mays. “As the city moves forward with historic preservation initiatives, it is important to understand the current condition of the historic resources within the historic district.”

North Wind Resource Consulting will conduct the survey.

According to Mays, the update includes re-evaluating every property in the historic district to make sure it is still contributing.

“If a building has been significantly modified since its original construction, it may no longer contribute to the history of the district,” he said.

The survey must be completed by Aug. 1, per the terms of the grant.

“They understand the deadline and with their scope, they are fully prepared to complete all of the work before Aug. 1,” Mays told council Jan. 13.

The Janus report was done in 1983 to survey the city’s historic neighborhoods.

“Over 500 properties were surveyed,” Mays said. “The Janus report was submitted to the National Register (of Historic Places) and accepted in 1983. Several years later, when the city adopted a historic preservation ordinance, it used the Janus report as the basis for creating the city’s historic preservation district.”

North Wind Resource Consulting is a subsidiary of Idaho Falls, Idaho-based Northwind and specializes in environmental documentation and permitting, including natural and cultural resource surveys.

