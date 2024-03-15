59°F
Historic preservation event set for May

By Bill Evans Boulder City Review
March 14, 2024 - 6:10 pm
 
Ron Eland/Boulder City Review The old hangar at what was once Bullock Field and then the Boulder City Airport is currently being used for storage by the city.

It’s a couple of months away, but scheduling for events tied to Historic Preservation Day — slated for May 11 —are pretty set and revolve around the theme of Trains, Planes and Automobiles.

At least part of the day-long program will take place at a building not open to the public —the one remaining hangar from the old Boulder City Airport (aka Bullock Field).

Historic Preservation Commission member Christa May reported on the old hangar during a recent meeting.

“The inside of the hangar is currently being used for storage,” she said. “There are big items that are in there and a lot of tools. So it would not be conducive to us to come in and necessarily host anything inside.”

The facility, which was restored by Paul Fisher, the inventor of the Fisher Space Pen, is currently being used by the city’s Public Works Department for equipment storage.

“There is a part that we would be able to go into and kind of see the vastness of it. But there is also a lot of great information right outside,” May said.

The original Boulder City Airport was opened in 1933 and served as headquarters for Noel Bullock’s sightseeing flights over Hoover Dam and the Grand Canyon. In 1938, Trans World Airlines (TWA) leased the facility and built a terminal. The terminal still stands just east of the old hangar and has been repurposed since 1958 as the headquarters for Elks Lodge 1682.

TWA operated commercial flights at the airport originally known as Bullock Field until 1949 when the airport was condemned by the Civil Aeronautics Authority, the predecessor to today’s Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). Renovations were made and the old airport reopened in 1961. By 1980, it was down to a single runway (from a total of three in years past) and it closed in 1990 when the current Boulder City Municipal Airport opened.

The commission expressed enthusiasm at using the old hangar as a venue but noted that if the day is windy, information on easels might be difficult. Commission member Denise Ashurst asked if it might be possible to put easels just inside the door and allow visitors to access a very small part of the building.

“Part of the concern,” May replied, “is the items that are in storage not needing to be displayed for the public.”

“Oh, they’re classified?” Ashurst, a retired Air Force veteran, asked.

“Hmmm. Kinda,” May responded.

Visitors will be able to start with a reception and presentation in the morning at the Railroad Museum and then head east to the hanger for a presentation and finish up at the Boulder City Company Store where there will be an ongoing display of classic cars, completing the Trains, Planes and Automobiles theme.

A final schedule of all events will be on a flyer that will be included in all mailed utility bills sent out in April.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review The BC, seen here in the distance from Bootleg Canyon Park, will ...
BC repaint: Countdown is on
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

It’s almost time to don that old pair of jeans, the ratty tennis shoes in the back of your closet and a shirt you’re not worried about ruining.

Management of veterans’ home sparks controversy
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

Documents provided to the Boulder City Review by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) appear to back up many of the accusations leveled at the Nevada Department of Veterans Services (NDVS) and leadership of the Southern Nevada State Veterans Home which is located in Boulder City by current and former employees over the past year. Many of the same issues were also noted by CMS surveyors in an inspection of the home that occurred in January.

Chart courtesy of Cokie Booth Thermometer chart showing sources of funding for proposed city aq ...
Spending for proposed pool to be on Nov. ballot
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

During Tuesday’s Boulder City Council meeting, City Manager Taylour Tedder may have summed things up best.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Lake levels have been holding steady over the last two years, acc ...
Slow and steady
By Alan Halaly / RJ

For Nevadans at the forefront of the West’s water crisis, snowpack in the Rocky Mountains that eventually trickles down to Lake Mead is always front of mind.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Las year's Easter Egg Hunt, seen here, was the first time the cit ...
Hunt expected to draw hundreds
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

For the second year in a row, the city of Boulder City is sponsoring the annual Community Easter Egg Hunt with a little extra help from a friend – the Easter Bunny.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Exterior of the Boulder City Courthouse. Judge Victor Miller will ...
Longtime judge/justice of the peace to retire
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

If you get arrested in or around Boulder City and have to appear before a judge, that may mean — depending on the offense, the arresting agency and exactly where the arrest happened —that you are in front of the Boulder City municipal judge or the justice of the peace for the Boulder Township of Clark County.

bcr default image
And… We have a primary
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

It’s official. As of Tuesday evening, five people had filed paperwork to run for city council.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review The Boulder City/Hoover Dam Museum is housed inside of the histor ...
Wait. The museum has WHAT in it’s collection?
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

It was a presentation about the activities and impact of the Boulder City Museum with lots of info and plans and numbers. But most people who saw it will remember it most for the discussion of some of the museum’s more, hmmm, unusual items that are part of the collection.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Nevada The playground at Broadbent Park, along with others, will see imp ...
Playgrounds to get facelift
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

City officials and residents pride themselves on many things related to Boulder City, with one of those being the number of parks offered for those who live and visit here.