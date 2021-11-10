Historic preservation efforts augmented

Boulder City will have more help with its historic preservation efforts thanks to a new contract with North Wind Resource Consulting LLC.

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review The Bureau of Reclamation's administration building on Park Street was built in 1932 and is one of the city's oldest buildings. On Tuesday, Nov. 9, City Council approved a five-year contract with a consulting company that specializes in historic preservation.

At its Tuesday, Nov. 9, meeting, City Council unanimously approved a $375,000 five-year contract with the company. The contract calls for North Wind to help maintain the city’s Certified Local Governance designation, ensure its grant applications comply with the Secretary of the Interior’s preservation standards and assist residents with maintaining the historic nature of their properties.

“I certainly think this is the appropriate next step. … I am in favor of this,” said Councilman James Howard Adams.

According to Community Development Director Michael Mays, a maximum of $75,000 will be paid each year to North Wind for its services.

“I think that this is a component that has really been lacking for our city to have … a consulting company where they can draw on different resources within their company, a place where we get professional expertise from a certified individual who understands what needs to be done, what the laws are, what the guidelines are, (and) be able to help the community understand what those types of things are about,” said Mayor Kiernan McManus. “(It) will also help our preservation committee.”

McManus also said he thought hiring this company was better than employing a full-time historic preservation officer. In 2019, council had that proposed position removed from the budget.

“That in my mind was a stretch for a community of 16,000. … This will come in well under what the cost of hiring a qualified preservation officer would,” he said.

The money to hire a historic preservation consultant was approved as part of the city’s 2022 fiscal year budget.

In June the city sent out a request for proposal and North Wind was one of four companies that responded. Mays said it was deemed to be the “most responsive and most responsible vendor.”

In addition to specializing in environmental management, technical support services, environmental planning and permitting, and natural and cultural resources support, North Wind can provide historic preservation services to municipal, state, tribal and federal clients. It has offices all over the country and one in Las Vegas.

