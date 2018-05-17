Attendees wait in line in hope of getting a ticket to tour the Six Companies Executive Lodge in Boulder City for Historic Preservation Day on Saturday. The Los Angeles Department of Water and Power owns the historic building, which is not open to the public.

Attendees wait in line in hopes of getting a ticket to tour the Six Companies Executive Lodge in Boulder City for Historic Preservation Day on Saturday, May 12, 2018. The Los Angeles Department of Water and Power owns the historic building, which is not open to the public.

The Six Companies Executive Lodge in town features an original ledger which includes a record of some of the key people in the history of the Hoover Dam, including Frank Crowe and Henry J. Kaiser.

The 2018 Historic Preservation Day in Boulder City also included a panel discussion with some of the key historic preservation leaders and stakeholders in the region and in Boulder City. From left are Nevada State Museum Director Dennis McBride, Clark County Museum Administrator Mark Hall-Patton, and Tom Tyler of Emergency Aid of Boulder City.

Attendees tour the Six Companies Executive Lodge in town as part the 2018 Historic Preservation Day on Saturday, May 12. The building is currently owned by Los Angeles Department of Water and Power and used for executive meetings. It is not open to the public.

The Six Companies Executive Lodge in Boulder City was open to the public for a limited number of tours on Saturday, May 12, for the 2018 Historic Preservation Day. The facility is owned by Los Angeles Department of Water an Power, and it is used by them for executive meetings.

The Six Companies Executive Lodge also features historic china.

Residents and Historic Preservation Day attendees tour the old water filtration plant at 300 Railroad Ave. on Saturday, May 12, 2018. The tours were a last minute addition to the 2018 Historic Preservation Day.

