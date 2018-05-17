Attendees wait in line in hope of getting a ticket to tour the Six Companies Executive Lodge in Boulder City for Historic Preservation Day on Saturday. The Los Angeles Department of Water and Power owns the historic building, which is not open to the public.
The Six Companies Executive Lodge in town features an original ledger which includes a record of some of the key people in the history of the Hoover Dam, including Frank Crowe and Henry J. Kaiser.
Historic Preservation Day also included a panel discussion with some of the key historic preservation leaders and stakeholders in the region and in Boulder City. From left, Nevada State Museum Director Dennis McBride, Clark County Museum Administrator Mark Hall-Patton and Tom Tyler of Emergency Aid of Boulder City.
Attendees tour the Six Companies Executive Lodge in town as part of Historic Preservation Day on Saturday. The building is owned by Los Angeles Department of Water and Power and used for executive meetings. It is not open to the public.
Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review
The Six Companies Executive Lodge in Boulder City was open to the public for a limited number of tours on Saturday for Historic Preservation Day. The facility is owned by Los Angeles Department of Water an Power, and it is used by them for executive meetings.
Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review
The Six Companies Executive Lodge features historic china.
By Celia Shortt Goodyear
Boulder City Review