Historic Preservation Day set for May 10

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review The Historic Water Filtration Plant will be one of three stops residents can make.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Dam Roast House & Browder’s Bookstore will be the first stop on Boulder City Historic Preservation Day.

It’s no secret that Boulder City is full of tradition and pride when it comes to its past.

The city was created thanks to the building of Hoover Dam nearly 90 years ago and from that came dozens of homes and businesses, many of which still stand today. To honor its past, the city of Boulder City will again be hosting its annual Boulder City Historic Preservation Day.

With the theme of “preserving our past and shaping our future,” May 10 will honor its history with a variety of events throughout the day.

“Boulder City’s history is inextricably linked to the construction of Hoover Dam, which created the need for homes and businesses to support the thousands of families who arrived here to work,” said Ned Thomas, the new city manager. “I look forward to touring some of our historic properties and learning more about Boulder City’s past and the people who lived here. I appreciate the dedication of our council, the Historic Preservation Committee, and city staff to ensure our historic properties are preserved so future generations may appreciate them as well.”

The day will consist of the following:

9-10 a.m.: Dam Roast House &Browder’s Bookstore

Address: 544 Nevada Hwy.

Description: Information on the rich history of Ida Browder’s Café and Boulder City’s first library that she established. She was granted the first deed for commercial property, making her the city’s first businesswoman.

10-11:30 a.m.: Historic Water Filtration Plant

Address: 300 Railroad Ave.

Description: View the newly-renovated water filtration plant. There will also be a presentation of the Boulder City Historic Preservation Award. And, presentation of the Legacy Art project to King Elementary students.

In addition, there will be hands-on activities at the plant including an archaeological dig, time capsules, natural dyes and do-it-yourself paper making.

1-2 p.m.: ABC Park

Address: 801 Adams Blvd.

Description: Tile-making demonstration at replicates the tiles found in BC’s historic homes. There will be a presentation by local artist, Julie Connell.

All presentations are being hosted by the Boulder City Historic Preservation Commission.

“Historic properties tell our story. They encourage economic development, reinvestment and sustainability while protecting – and even increasing - property values,” said Acting Deputy City Manager Michael Mays. “Because preservation is such an important part of Boulder City’s heritage that the city provides grants and resources to property owners to protect these amazing landmarks.”

For more information, visit commdev@bcnv.org.