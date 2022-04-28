High-end RV resort proposed

Another level of hospitality could be coming to Boulder City by way of a proposed recreational vehicle resort.

Boulder City Top Dollar Entertainment LLC is proposing to build Elite RV, a luxury resort for recreational vehicles, on 74 acres of city-owned land near the Boulder Creek Golf Course. It would feature luxury RV spots with outdoor kitchens, cabanas and other amenities.

Boulder City Top Dollar Entertainment LLC is proposing to put its Elite RV resort near the Boulder Creek Golf Club. Their request is part of the city's land management process and will be discussed next by the Planning Commission.

Another level of hospitality could be coming to Boulder City by way of a proposed recreational vehicle resort.

“We won’t be an RV park,” said Gary Baldwin, one of the project organizers. “We will be an elite resort, a high-end RV resort.”

The proposed Elite RV resort would be located on 74 acres of city-owned land located southwest of the intersection of Adams Boulevard and Veterans Memorial Drive and be embedded into the course at Boulder Creek Golf Club.

Baldwin is the CEO and founder of Top Dollar Entertainment LLC as well as a longtime Boulder City resident. He said his company was looking for another project and one morning he came up with the idea of doing something in Boulder City and his team started working on an idea.

“We took the city’s restrictions and used them to be a positive,” said Baldwin. “We looked at what we could do with those in place.”

They also worked with the mayor, council members, city staff and others and adjusted the project to accommodate their comments, insights and suggestions.

“We ended up at a very good place,” said Baldwin.

The RV resort will have 293 spots including simple ones for just RVs and more elaborate ones with outdoor kitchens, cabins, cabanas and other amenities. The park will also have a clubhouse, infinity pool and individual cabins.

Baldwin said they plan to utilize businesses in town for the different activities and services they offer. Additionally, they would lease the land for the resort from the city.

“When we bring the tourists in, we’re going to send them out into the community,” he said at the Tuesday’s, April 26, City Council meeting.

He and his team were there to present the project to City Council so that the members could discuss adding the land parcels and project to the land management process.

“We’re not thinking a rundown RV park,” said Frank Manzullo, chief development officer of Top Dollar Entertainment LLC. “This is going to have some stature to it.”

Manzullo said the cabins at the resort will be built in accordance with the controlled growth ordinance even if it takes a season or two.

The resort will also create “operational policies to maintain a standard of excellence.” The policies will include a minimum RV size, maximum RV age, a maximum length of stay, no long-term or permanent stays and no condo lot sales.

It will have no grass and be landscaped with native plants.

“I think the concept of this is good. … I am concerned with where this is being presented as in so near Boulder Creek Golf Club,” said Mayor Kiernan McManus.

McManus also said they needed to remember with a project of this size that the area is in a water emergency.

Manzullo said they had kept water usage in mind and its overall use would represent less than a .5 percent increase for the city.

Its location near Boulder Creek would draw visitors who come to the golf course to play for a few days and need a place to stay.

Additionally, most of the holes at the golf course are located so that the balls would be driven away from the resort so that errant balls would not hit the RVs or cabins.

Councilman Matt Fox said he liked it being in the middle of the golf course and how the resort intertwined with the property.

“I can’t wait,” he said. “I’m really looking forward to this because it’s something Boulder (City) needs.”

Councilwoman Claudia Bridges said that airplanes take off in that direction from the airport and she was concerned about possible long-term effects. She suggested an environmental study be done to show what some of them could be.

Council unanimously approved moving Top Dollar Entertainment LLC’s request to the Planning Commission for consideration, which is the next step in the land management process. It included stipulations for the commissioners to look at the project’s impact on utility resources, city infrastructure and the golf course.

Once the Planning Commission discusses it, their recommendation for the project will come back before City Council at a future meeting.

Contact reporter Celia Shortt Goodyear at cgoodyear@bouldercityreview.com or at 702-586-9401. Follow her on Twitter @csgoodyear.