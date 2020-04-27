93°F
weather icon Clear
Boulder City NV
News

Heat warning issued

By Boulder City Review
April 27, 2020 - 7:49 am
 

An excessive heat warning has been issued for the area by the National Weather Service.

The warning, which begins today, April 27, and extends through 10 p.m. Thursday, April 30, calls for “dangerously hot conditions with temperatures ranging from 102 to 107.”

According to the weather service, the heat warning affects the area around Hoover Dam and the Lake Mead National Recreation Area. Temperatures for Boulder City are expected to range from 93 to 99.

The weather service says the extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat-related illnesses, especially for those working or participating in outdoor activities. If you must be outdoors, try to schedule strenuous activities for early morning or evening.

It recommends drinking plenty of fluids, staying out of the sun and in an air-conditioned room, and checking on family and friends.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Boulder City City staff is estimating a $9.1 million loss in revenues for the 2021 fiscal year ...
Virus projected to cause $9.1 million shortfall in city’s budget
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Boulder City is facing an estimated $9.1 million revenue loss for the 2021 fiscal year budget because of the COVID-19 pandemic and staff is suggesting to use almost $4 million from reserves to help balance and offset those losses.

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review City Council asked staff for additional information a ...
Need for more data fuels action
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

City Council is requesting more information before it approves new fuel dispensing and handling standards for the Boulder City Municipal Airport.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Ruben’s Woodcraft and Toys has been providing fre ...
Local businesses struggle with state directives
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

Boulder City businesses are finding creative ways to keep operating while dealing with directives issued by Gov. Steve Sisolak in response to the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic. Here are a few of their stories:

Asher Stewart, left, and Kinsley Irwin were crowned Little Mister and Little Miss Boulder City ...
Spring Jam canceled
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Boulder City’s long-standing Spring Jamboree event is canceled this year due to COVID-19.

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review The city is installing Chinese pistache trees at the ...
News Briefs, April 23
By Boulder City Review

BCHS postpones graduation

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review The city has launched a new program, SeeClickFix, th ...
New app lets citizens report property issues
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Residents have an easier way to report quality-of-life issues and request city services with a new program available on the city’s website.

Coronavirus outbreak can be stressful
By Boulder City Hospital To Your Health

The outbreak of coronavirus disease 2019 may be stressful for people. Fear and anxiety about a disease can be overwhelming and cause strong emotions. Coping with stress will make you, the people you care about and your community stronger.

City’s new aviation fuel rules stalled
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

City Council failed to ratify new aviation fuel standards for the Boulder City Municipal Airport and ignored the city attorney’s advice at its first meeting since entering a state of emergency March 15.