Heat warning issued

An excessive heat warning has been issued for the area by the National Weather Service.

An excessive heat warning has been issued for the area by the National Weather Service.

The warning, which begins today, April 27, and extends through 10 p.m. Thursday, April 30, calls for “dangerously hot conditions with temperatures ranging from 102 to 107.”

According to the weather service, the heat warning affects the area around Hoover Dam and the Lake Mead National Recreation Area. Temperatures for Boulder City are expected to range from 93 to 99.

The weather service says the extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat-related illnesses, especially for those working or participating in outdoor activities. If you must be outdoors, try to schedule strenuous activities for early morning or evening.

It recommends drinking plenty of fluids, staying out of the sun and in an air-conditioned room, and checking on family and friends.