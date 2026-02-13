49°F
Hardy, Walton to seek reelection; filing begins March 2











By Ron Eland Boulder City Review
February 12, 2026 - 6:06 pm
 

Even though the closing date to run for Boulder City Council and mayor is still more than a month away, there will be familiar faces in the race.

“I will file for reelection as mayor,” Joe Hardy said in an email.

Likewise for Councilman Steve Walton.

“I most certainly plan to run for reelection,” he wrote.

This year, there are two council seats open, currently held by Walton and Cokie Booth (who did not respond to a reelection inquiry), as well as mayor, which is held by Hardy. All are four-year terms.

Those wishing to run can get the appropriate candidate paperwork beginning March 2 with a closing date of March 13. The candidate packets can be picked up and filed at the city clerk’s office at City Hall.

Those considering running for city office must meet the following:

■ No person shall be eligible for the office of council member or mayor unless he/she is a qualified elector of Boulder City and has been a resident of the city for at least two years immediately prior to the election in which he is a candidate.

■ No person shall hold no other elective public office, but they may hold a commission as a notary public or be a member of the Armed Forces reserve.

■ No employee of the city or officer thereof, excluding city council members, receiving compensation under the provisions of this charter or any city ordinance, shall be a candidate for or eligible for the office of council member or mayor without first resigning from city employment or city office.

■ If a council member or the mayor ceases to possess any of the qualifications or is convicted of a felony, or ceases to be a resident of the city, his office shall immediately become vacant.

City Clerk Tami McKay said that Boulder City historically has seen a high voter turnout, regardless if it’s a presidential year or not. For example, in 2024, the city had 12,228 registered voters with 10,272 of them casting ballots. In 2022 (a non-presidential year) there were 11,460 registered voters with 8,282 ballots cast.

This year’s primary election will be held June 9 with the general election Nov. 3.

While rules in communities vary, in Boulder City, McKay said that if a sitting councilmember were to run for mayor and was not elected to that seat, they would remain in their council seat for the remainder of their elected term.

For more information, visit bcnv.org/868/Candidate-Filing.

