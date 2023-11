Photo courtesy Melanie Teemant Last week, the Garrett Junior High boys’ flag football team won the Division II championship by the score of 20-19 against Escobedo Middle School. Trailing 19-6 with two minutes to go, the Bobcats scored, cutting the deficit to 19-13. With 43 seconds left in the game, Noah Lund threw a 60-yard pass for another touchdown. The extra point gave Garrett the game and title.

