88°F
weather icon Clear
Boulder City, NV
News

Gun club elections set for Wednesday

By Ron Eland Boulder City Review
September 14, 2023 - 9:14 pm
 

Last month, the nearly 3,000 members of the Boulder City Rifle and Pistol Club were caught off guard as four of the existing board members all resigned, effective immediately.

But since then, the club has regrouped after the surprising announcement and is ready to fill the vacant seats and move forward.

In a letter to members, acting club president Mike Pacini, the one remaining member of the five-person board, said that the election will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 20 at 6 p.m. for the four vacant seats. The election will be held in the Elaine K. Smith building at 700 Wyoming St. in Boulder City.

The election will be to fill two Boulder City resident seats for the unexpired term of 15 months through January 2025. Members will also vote for two at-large seats, one seat to fill the unexpired term through January 2025 and one seat to fill an unexpired term through January 2024.

All members in good standing will be able to vote for all for seats. Voting will be done at this meeting only.

During a discussion-only club meeting on Aug. 18, which was standing room only, it was stated that the four resignation letters to Pacini, dated Aug. 14, were all brief and very similar in nature. Dale Tweedy, Judy Tweedy, Bob Brown and Ken O’Rourke all resigned immediately, stating in part on a Facebook post, “We feel that all the hours and effort that we are putting in, are not getting the results that are benefiting the members or the club. It is not fair to put the other board members through all of this. We are at a point where we do not want to continue putting the extra strain on our physical and mental health.”

To that, Pacini said at the informational meeting, “I don’t want to be a part of the trashing of anybody,” Pacini said to those in attendance. “I can’t tell you all what to do but I would appreciate if we could take the high road and think to ourselves if any of us were in this situation how we would want people who had been around us to react.”

It was stated at that meeting that city council will be addressing a handful of issues related to the gun club in the near future. One anticipated change is that of the five-member board, three must be Boulder City residents. Currently, that’s not on the books as Pacini was the only Boulder City resident at the time the four others resigned. Listed in the club’s bylaws, however, is that annual fee increases for Boulder City residents cannot take place without council approval.

Another anticipated requirement by council is that the club provide an annual financial audit and report the findings. It was stated the last audit was two and a half years ago.

The BRPC was founded on 1961 and is located off Utah Street, a mile past the transfer station. The city leases 550-plus acres to the club for $1 a year. Of the club’s nearly 3,000 members, around 500 are from Boulder City.

In regard to the lease, in his most recent monthly Boulder City Review column, Mayor Joe Hardy wrote, “The spirit of the lease with the city is to provide a recreational benefit for Boulder City residents. We, of course, welcome members from all over, but Boulder City residents primarily should be managing and enjoying this resource that is provided by their city.”

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Ron Eland/Boulder City Review The City of Boulder City recently installed its new Ram Cam at He ...
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

For several years now, Hemenway Park has been a popular stop for residents and visitors with the hopes of seeing Boulder City’s unofficial mascot – bighorn sheep.

(Getty Images) A Boulder City resident recently lost more than $6,000 through a telephone scam, ...
What you need to know to avoid becoming scam victim
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

Call it an unfortunate side effect of the world’s increasingly online modern existence or maybe just the last examples of a phenomenon as old as civilization but reports of scams are on the upswing.

(Getty Images)
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

No municipality in the country has been able to totally avoid the negative effects of the opioid epidemic, Not even Clean, Green Boulder City.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Scott Boyce, a 1985 graduate of Boulder City High School, followe ...
For Boyce, it’s all in the family
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

For many parents, the idea of their child following in their career footsteps is a source of great pride. For Scott Boyce and family, it’s much greater, which is appropriate considering where he works.

Photo courtesy Mike Porter with permission from FEMA Boulder City’s Mike Porter and his human ...
BC reserve battalion chief reflects on time on Maui
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

Editor’s Note: This is the second of a two-part series featuring Boulder City firefighters who assisted with the aftermath of the Maui fires.

What is ARPA funding and how is it being used?
What is ARPA funding and how is it being used?
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

If you follow news coverage of the comings and goings and doings of the City of Boulder City —and especially the comings and goings of money from city coffers —you will have, no doubt, noticed a new term that is thrown around with some frequency over the past few years.

Photos by Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Senior Derek Render (2) leads his team onto the field ...
Eagles soar in gridiron starter
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

The Boulder City High School Eagles played host last Thursday to Valley High School. Lightning and rain were forecast but Mother Nature cooperated as the entire game was played and the Eagles won, 45-8.

School enrollment numbers up
School enrollment numbers up
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

The school year is in full swing and with it comes enrollment numbers for the Boulder City public schools.