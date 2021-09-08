Grant to fund purchase of breathing gear

Boulder City Fire Department has received more help in serving the community through a grant from the federal government.

Boulder City Boulder City firefighter Jay Dardano shows off one of the current airpacks used by the department. Recently, the department was awarded almost $148,000 from the Federal Emergency Management Agency to pay for new ones.

Recently, it was awarded an Assistance to Firefighters Grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency. The $147,952 grant will help pay for new self-contained breathing apparatuses for the department.

Deputy Fire Chief Greg Chesser said the current equipment is more than 10 years old and the grant will allow it to be replaced.

“The Boulder City Fire Department is very grateful for the FEMA Assistance to Firefighter Grant … . This new, state-of-the-art equipment will provide a safer work environment for our firefighters and allow great accountability on the fireground,” said Will Gray, fire chief.

The new equipment includes 18 self-contained breathing apparatus air packs and 22 masks.

Through the grant, the city is responsible for $14,752 in costs. Previously, it had set aside $168,000 in the capital improvement plan budget to pay for the equipment.

According to the city, Chesser applied for the grant on behalf of the department, and U.S. Rep. Susie Lee advocated for Boulder City to receive it.

“I want to thank Congresswoman Susie Lee for her continuing efforts for the residents of Boulder City to provide grants and other funding for important projects,” said Mayor Kiernan McManus. “These air packs are critical to firefighters and Rep. Lee was able to secure 90 percent of the cost.”

“Our fire department has been a critical resource for the community in responding to the pandemic,” added City Manager Taylour Tedder. “Keeping our first responders safe and giving them the tools that they need to be effective is a priority. We appreciate Rep. Lee’s continued commitment to Boulder City.”

The Assistance to Firefighters Grant was created in 2001 to meet needs of fire departments and emergency medical service organizations across the country.

According to FEMA, it has helped firefighters and other first responders obtain critically needed equipment, protective gear, emergency vehicles, training and other resources necessary for protecting the public and emergency personnel from fire and related hazards in the past 20 years.

