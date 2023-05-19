68°F
weather icon Clear
Boulder City, NV
News

Grad Walk: Emotional tradition marches on

By Ron Eland Boulder City Review
May 18, 2023 - 7:54 pm
 
Updated May 18, 2023 - 8:05 pm
Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Camryn Schaper, Boulder City High School student body president, ...
Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Camryn Schaper, Boulder City High School student body president, led the way in giving hand slaps to students from Andrew J. Mitchell Elementary School during Friday's Grad Walk.
Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Students from Martha P. King Elementary came out to greet the sen ...
Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Students from Martha P. King Elementary came out to greet the seniors during Friday's Grad Walk.
Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Faculty and students from Garrett Junior High greeted the high sc ...
Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Faculty and students from Garrett Junior High greeted the high school seniors, who were led by the school's marching band.
Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Following their walk around the block, the seniors posed for a ph ...
Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Following their walk around the block, the seniors posed for a photo at the flag pole.

Garrett Junior High Principal Melanie Teemant may have summed it up best when she asked, “Where else do you see this?”

The question may have been somewhat rhetorical but it’s appropriate.

Last Friday, more than 120 seniors from Boulder City High School took part in the annual Grad Walk. Dressed in full caps and gowns, and led by members of the school’s marching band, the soon-to-be grads made their way down to Garrett Junior High where they were greeted by students and faculty, cheering them on.

They then made their way down Adams Boulevard toward Martha P. King Elementary and Andrew J. Mitchell Elementary. Along the way they were serenaded by car horns honking and well wishes from passersby.

Once at the elementary schools, the younger students stood on the sidewalk with signs of encouragement and their arms stretched out to receive a high-five from the seniors.

As the grads made their way toward the park, dozens of parents were there to cheer them on.

Once they were back on campus, the cheering didn’t end. They made their way through the hallways as their fellow students and faculty were there to wish them well. They then went to the flag pole where they posed for a group picture for the last time before graduation, which is set for May 23.

BCHS Principal Amy Wagner implemented Grad Walk her first year at the school’s helm in 2015. That first year, seniors received their caps and gowns and only walked the halls of the high school.

“The idea behind the Grad Walk is for others (their peers) to see that they, too, can achieve, overcome obstacles and graduate,” Wagner said. “After the success of the event in 2015, the next year graduates walked through the new building being constructed and we also walked down to the elementary schools.”

Grad Walk has evolved into a community event where everyone could come out and celebrate the graduates.

“For the seniors it means a lot more,” Wagner said. “The event allows all of our feeder schools to cheer them on. Their faces light up when they start to hear the cheers of the little kids, their peers and even those community members who drive by. Grad Walk makes the end of their high school journey very real. This event is one that everyone looks forward to each year.”

Wagner’s words were echoed by some of the seniors while they ate a post-walk breakfast in the school’s cafeteria. They included:

Autumn Holbrook: “I think it was really fun to be able to do what we’ve seen so many other seniors do for years as we went around to the other schools and saw students from kindergarten to juniors cheering us on.”

Jack Werly: “It was very cool because I got to see it as a kid growing up. It’s a good feeling to walk with all your friends.”

James Grace-Madrigal: “I think this is an inspiration to get them (younger students) to graduate.”

Josie McClaren: “It was really cool because I got to see all my siblings cheering for me. It means a lot because I remember standing out there cheering on the seniors who were graduating.”

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Power rates, sources explained
Power rates, sources explained
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

The rate paid by Boulder City for power purchased on the open market rose from 3.945 cents per kWh in 2018 to 23.859 cents per kWh in 2023, an eye-popping increase of 500% or six times the 2018 cost. But what exactly does “open market” mean?

C.N. Baker/Boulder City Review William J. Caron, Southern Nevada VA medical director and CEO, s ...
Southern Nevada Veterans Healthcare System holds town hall
By Chuck N. Baker Boulder City Review

The VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System held a veterans’ town hall at its medical center last month. The 60-minute moderated meeting featured representatives from the local health care system, the veteran benefits administration and others. The participants discussed the recent PACT Act, and additional national and local activities. Although the meeting was sparsely populated, much information was nevertheless presented to those in attendance.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal) Power rates will be going up in Boulder City
City Council agrees to raise utility rates
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

Power costs on the open market have gone from about 25 cents per kilowatt hour in 2018 to $1.56 per kilowatt hour today, a more than six-fold increase.

(Courtesy photo) Pictured are students at the Boulder City High School class of 2019 Grad Night ...
BCHS Grad Night: A tradition for 33 years
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

It’s one of the most memorable nights in a young adult’s life. But it can also be one of the most tragic.

(Photo courtesy of Boulder City) The cost of electricity figured heavily into a recent study of ...
City eyes increase in utility rates
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

It turns out that, when it comes to energy, everything really is connected to everything else. That interconnection may have been the root message presented to a joint workshop that included both the Utility Advisory Committee and the City Council April 26.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review The shirt says it all. For the past 40 years, Mike Pacini has wor ...
Mike Pacini: The voice of Boulder City
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

Whether it’s in the grocery store aisle, sitting on the dais of City Council or as the voice of Boulder City, Mike Pacini is easily one of the most recognizable people in town.

Photo courtesy Boulder City Animal Control Snake season is here and residents need to be aware ...
Sssnake season is here
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

Those walking in their yards, at the park or on a desert hike need to be aware that snake season has begun.