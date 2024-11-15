47°F
Governor honors veterans at SNSVH

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo signs the sweatshirt of Boulder City res ...
Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo signs the sweatshirt of Boulder City resident Julie Rackey. Lombardo was the keynote speaker Monday at the Southern Nevada State Veterans Home in Boulder City. The event was hosted by the Nevada Department of Veterans Services.
Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Members of the Mark DuLaney Formation Flying Group, out of Boulde ...
Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Members of the Mark DuLaney Formation Flying Group, out of Boulder City, did a pair of fly-bys following Monday's ceremony.
Ron Eland/Boulder City Review U.S. Senators Catherine Cortez Masto and Jacky Rosen were on hand ...
Ron Eland/Boulder City Review U.S. Senators Catherine Cortez Masto and Jacky Rosen were on hand for Monday's event at the Southern Nevada State Veterans Home.
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review
November 14, 2024 - 5:08 pm
 

More than 100 invited guests, veterans and elected officials turned out to Monday’s Veterans Day ceremony at the Southern Nevada State Veterans Home.

The keynote speaker was Gov. Joe Lombardo, who fought off gusty winds while holding down his written speech. Lombardo, an Army veteran, came to Nevada after his father was stationed at Nellis Air Force Base.

“It’s such a great honor to be here today and stand before you to honor all of our veterans and inclusive of the veterans’ home here in Boulder City,” said Lombardo, who was elected in 2022.

He recognized and congratulated the four veterans at the home who, on Nov. 6, received the Korean War Ambassador of Peace Medal and the 14 who received the Korean War Guardian of Freedom coin from the Korean Consulate.

“It is heartening to know those heroes are receiving the thanks and recognition they so greatly deserve,” he said. “Today is the day we show our gratitude and our pride to all the men and women who answered the call in service to our country. We also give thanks to those who signed their name on the dotted line and wore a uniform because they simply wanted to serve.”

Lombardo concluded by saying, “Anyone who took the time to put on a uniform and to serve our country should know this, you have helped to make this world a better place with your courage and sacrifice and dedication to our country.”

Following the ceremony, Lombardo, as well as U.S. Senators Jacky Rosen and Catherine Cortez Masto, who attended but did not address the audience, stuck around, talking with attendees and taking pictures with them and many of the veterans in attendance. Boulder City’s Julie Rackey asked the governor to sign the back of her sweatshirt. He did, signing it, “Gov. J. Lombardo.”

“I tried to pull the sweatshirt as tight as possible to make it easier for him to sign,” she said, laughing.

After the ceremony, Cortez Masto stopped to talk with the Review and was asked what the day meant to her.

“As the daughter and granddaughter of veterans, it is so important that we continue to support the men and women who protect our freedoms and sometimes make the ultimate sacrifice,” she said. “We need to take care our veterans. It’s important that we not only recognize them on this day but every day.”

