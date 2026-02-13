Government Wash reopened for use

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Chris Rodgers, of Lake Tahoe, was the first to enter the area and got what rangers call the best campsite in the area.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Luis Payan drove down from Las Vegas to spend a day fishing from his kayak. He said on a good day he can spend upward of seven hours on the lake.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Ranger Kathryn Vollinger talks with one of the first visitors to the renovated Government Wash Saturday.

A popular spot among visitors within Lake Mead National Recreation Area now has a new look.

Saturday, Government Wash, which is about 35 minutes from Boulder City toward Valley of Fire State Park, reopened following an 18-month closure.

The reopening comes after the park completed a significant operation to remove long-term encampments and restore safety, environmental stability, and public access to Lake Mead, the park service announced last week.

A press release states that the project addressed extensive impacts from unauthorized encampments, impaired access routes, abandoned materials, and resource damage caused by unmanaged vehicle movement and prolonged stays. The release also states that staff removed all encampments in accordance with federal authorities and park regulations, cleared more than 12,000 pounds of litter and debris, and repaired areas affected by erosion and compaction.

“I’m really proud of the work the park service has done,” LMNRA Superintendent Mike Gauthier told the Review during the reopening. “There’s been a lot of people who have come together, who care enough about this place to make a change. It’s been a team effort but a lot of the work was done by park staff. I’m really impressed and proud of their work. They really wanted to get this place open and for it to be something we can be proud of because it had gotten out of control.”

After removal operations were completed, the park service conducted a full-site restoration that included creating 51 defined campsites with fire pits, improving access roads and supporting infrastructure, clarifying boundaries, and establishing a layout that reduces congestion and protects natural resources while providing canoe, kayak and small boat access to the lake.

“The damage and problems in Government Wash were caused through a combination of factors over many years,” the park’s website states. “The issues are caused from expanding visitor use by a variety of user groups who explore the area, seeking access to more remote places to drive, fish, picnic, swim, or camp. During the same period, the NPS lacked resources to develop or manage the area as the water levels on the lake declined. For example, there are no designated roads, toilets, or water available in the newly accessible area.”

It added that a recent review of the serious incident response in the Government Wash area of the park shows 1,365 incidents in the last five years. Some of these were serious law enforcement events, fires, emergency medical responses, searches, and rescues.

Gauthier said the park service is taking steps to assure that Government Wash will remain a safe place to visit. One way is to have full-time campground hosts living there as people enter the camping and day-use area. He feels their presence will help deter a lot of the illegal activities.

“People were taking advantage of there being no enforcement,” Gauthier said. “Because of its proximity to Vegas, there was a lot of crime, a place for vehicles to be dumped and for theft to be happening. We didn’t have resources on site to help manage this area, which is something that started a decade ago or more. We want this to be a place that can be enjoyed by everyone, whether they’re camping or just visiting here for the day.”

Visitors returning to Government Wash will notice cleaner campsites and roads, improved roads and access, and an organized approach to recreational sites and activities. Overnight stays at Government Wash are limited to 28 days, which helps maintain these improvements and supports safe, sustainable use of the area, Gauthier said.