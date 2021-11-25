Golf cart agreement saves city thousands

The city will save almost $400,000 on new golf carts for the Boulder City Golf Course thanks to an existing government contract.

City Council unanimously approved a $725,320 contract for 100 new golf carts at the Boulder City Municipal Golf Course at its Tuesday, Nov. 23, meeting.

At Tuesday’s, Nov. 23, meeting, City Council unanimously approved a five-year $725,320 agreement with E-Z-Go Division of Textron Inc. for a fleet of 100 new golf carts.

Parks and Recreation Director Roger Hall said it was important for the city to join that contract before it expires in March.

“This is important because we’re talking about a savings of … $398,710 by joining this government contract,” he said.

The original estimate in the city’s capital improvement plan was for approximately $1.1 million.

Hall said that after the purchase agreement is signed, the carts won’t be delivered for eight to nine months. The city also won’t have to pay anything until then.

“I think it’s amazing that you guys are going to save almost $400,000 on that contract,” said Councilman Matt Fox.

Fox also said he agreed with replacing the golf cart fleet.

“It’s never fun when you have to wait around and hold up the course,” he said.

Mayor Kiernan McManus asked if the cost of the carts would be covered by the fees the players pay.

“Yes. … We’re going to charge $20 per cart,” said Paul Sikora, purchasing manager. “We anticipate 100 carts will be used at least once every day. We’ll probably get realistically 130, 140 rounds a day out of the carts because there’s morning rounds and afternoon rounds.”

Sikora also said the city would be in the black for the cost of the contract after 13 months, based on 100 rentals per day during that time.

According to the staff report, the carts at the municipal golf course are seven to eight years old and past their typical life expectancy. Hall said six to eight break down every day.

A lease to purchase 100 new golf carts was approved as part of the five-year capital improvement plan within the fiscal year 2022 budget.

