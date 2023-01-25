52°F
weather icon Clear
Boulder City NV
News

Get to know your thyroid, its function

By Boulder City Hospital To Your Health
January 25, 2023 - 3:27 pm
 
Thyroid nodule size chart showing likelihood for surgery based on thyroid nodule size.
Thyroid nodule size chart showing likelihood for surgery based on thyroid nodule size.

Did you know that one in 20 people has some kind of thyroid disorder?

An estimated 20 million people in the U.S. have some form of thyroid disease. Up to 60 percent of those with thyroid disease are unaware of their condition.

The thyroid gland, a butterfly-shaped gland, is located in the front of the neck. The thyroid takes iodine from the diet and produces hormones. It is also responsible for regulating metabolism and affects a person’s physical energy, temperature, weight and mood.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the thyroid is important in many ways for keeping your body healthy. It sends out certain chemicals (hormones) that help control many activities in the body, such as breathing and pumping blood.

The thyroid helps children’s bodies develop as they grow up, including getting taller and putting on muscle. It helps control weight and is also involved in other functions.

The two main hormones produced by the thyroid gland are levothyroxine (T4) and liothyronine (T3).

Thyroid disease is common, especially among older people and women.

Two broad groups of thyroid disorders include abnormal function and abnormal growth (nodules) in the gland. Functional disorders are usually related to the gland producing too little thyroid hormone (hypothyroidism) or too much thyroid hormone (hyperthyroidism).

Checking for thyroid disease involves an evaluation of the thyroid by an experienced doctor.

If you are concerned about exposure to iodine-131 from Hanford or experience thyroid disease symptoms, you should see your doctor for a thyroid evaluation.

Abnormal thyroid function symptoms

Symptoms of too little thyroid hormone, or hypothyroidism, include: depression or feeling blue; trouble concentrating; tiredness; dry skin and hair; weight gain; and feeling cold all the time.

Symptoms of too much thyroid hormone, or hyperthyroidism, include: nervousness and anxiety; weight loss; tremors (shaking); fast, irregular pulse; tiredness; and feeling hot all the time.

You should also know the symptoms of thyroid cancer. A lump or swelling on the side of the neck is the most common symptom. Other symptoms are having trouble breathing, having trouble swallowing and having a hoarse voice.

These symptoms can also come from other conditions.

If you have any of these symptoms, talk to your health care provider right away. Don’t wait for symptoms to worsen.

To Your Health is provided by the staff of Boulder City Hospital. For more information, call 702-293-4111, ext. 576, or visit bchcares.org.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Photo courtesy Roger Hall) Roger Hall, head of the Parks and Recreation Department, was recogn ...
Parks director honored for 45 years of service
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

Working for the city as director of the Parks and Recreation Department is more than just a job for Roger Hall. It’s a calling and a passion.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Mayor Joe Hardy delivered his first State of the Ci ...
Hardy emphasizes service, people in first State of City
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

Mayor Joe Hardy’s first State of the City address gave him an opportunity to showcase his abilities to unite the community, highlight the accomplishments of others and offer a glimpse into a humorous side of his personality.

(Mark Credico/Boulder City Review) Members of the City Council, from left, Councilman Steve Wal ...
Council updates utility rebate program
By Mark Credico Boulder City Review

Tuesday’s Boulder City Council meeting started with a celebration of one worker’s past then shifted its focus to the future.

(L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) An old floating dock for the Callville Bay Marina and Fo ...
Adaptive ramp adds more boat access to lake
By Marvin Clemons Special to the Boulder City Review

An adaptive ramp to provide boat launches has been installed at Lake Mead National Recreation Area’s Callville Bay.

(File photo) Boulder City Firefighter Nick Giles gives resident Joe Lambert the COVID-19 vaccin ...
County, Nevada COVID cases fall
By Mary Hynes Special to the Boulder City Review

COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations dropped earlier this month in Clark County and throughout Nevada, new state data shows.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal file photo) Traffic will be impacted as lanes over the Mike O'Callagh ...
Bridge inspections to impact Dam travel
By Mick Akers Special to the Boulder City Review

Motorists should brace for travel impacts on Hoover Dam bridge next week.

(Boulder City Review file photo) Lend A Hand of Boulder City was awarded $20,000 by the nonprof ...
Lend A Hand receives $20,000 grant
By Mark Credico Boulder City Review

The local nonprofit organization Lend A Hand Boulder City was recently awarded $20,000 in funding from Dignity Health.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) The World Famous Coffee Cup Cafe in Boulder City ha ...
Restaurants, shoppers scramble to keep up with rising egg costs
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

Some local restaurant owners are practically walking on eggshells as they battle rising food costs while trying to maintain their prices so they don’t drive away customers.

(Image courtesy Earth Resource Group) Fish swim around the wrecakge of a Cessna 182C that made ...
Plane that crash landed into lake discovered
By David Wilson Special to the Boulder City Review

A plane that made an emergency landing on Lake Mead in October was found last month at the bottom of the lake by a local consulting firm.