Get help if you feel victimized by scammer

Buying a timeshare can be a rip-off. But imagine getting ripped off twice or three times by crooks promising to help you resell your timeshare. The crooks typically ask for money upfront for advertising, title searches and other administrative fees. You may even be told you’ll get your money back if your timeshare isn’t sold in 90 days. According to investment advisers that’s a big, fat lie. You won’t get anything back except a lighter wallet.

If you suspect you’ve been the victim of a scam, don’t be afraid or embarrassed to talk about it with someone you trust. You are not alone, and there are people who can help. Doing nothing could only make it worse.

Keep handy the phone numbers and resources you can turn to, including the local police, your bank (if money has been taken from your accounts), and Adult Protective Services. To obtain the Eldercare Locator, a government-sponsored national resource line, call 1-800-677-1116 or visit https://eldercare.acl.gov.

June 27. Assist other jurisdiction: Officers are out with another agency assisting with K-9 duties and are able to assist in locating narcotics and paraphernalia at 1:58 a.m. in the 1600 block of Boulder City Parkway.

Assist other jurisdiction: Officers are able to make telephone contact with a subject missing from another jurisdiction to confirm the subject is in good health but will not reveal their location at 8:55 a.m. in the 600 block of Del Prado Drive.

Thought for the day: Residents are fortunate to have several nearby agencies to assist in the nearby vicinity, if needed.

June 28. Suspicious vehicle: A concerned citizen reports something suspicious behind a local business at 10:30 a.m. in the 1000 block of Nevada Way.

Suspicious: The caller states a subject is yelling and cursing nearby at 9:51 p.m. in the 1000 block of Nevada Way.

Thought for the day: The owner of the business assures officers that he is just eagerly awaiting a delivery but is thankful for the vigilance.

June 29. Shots: The caller states that the sounds were not fireworks at 12:56 a.m. in the 1000 block of Nevada Way.

DUI: The driver finds things a little busier approaching midnight than anticipated at 11:26 p.m. in the area of mile marker 11 on U.S. Highway 93.

Thought for the day: The driver’s family is less than ecstatic about the intoxicated driver after warning them of the issue.

June 30. Assist: The caller insists there must be a problem when the parents don’t answer when they call for money at 11:28 a.m. in the 700 block of Kendall Lane.

Animal: The caller states there is a rattlesnake lounging on the porch at 1:12 p.m. in the 800 block of Da Vinci Cove.

Thought for the day: The parents cannot be located for an opinion one way or the other on avoiding phone calls.

July 1. Animal: The caller needed assistance with an elderly dog at 10:39 a.m. in the 1100 block of Olmo Way.

Solicit: Several callers report door-to-door solicitations flooding the neighborhoods at 8:06 p.m. in the 600 block of Otono Drive.

Thought for the day: Soliciting is not allowed without a permit issued by the city.

July 2. Traffic: The driver in a big hurry impatiently takes the 103 mph ticket to resume the journey at 5:28 a.m. in the area of Interstate 11 and Railroad Pass.

Solicit: The subjects from the day before are slow learners at 2:38 p.m. in the area of Fleetwood and Hazelwood streets.

Thought for the day: Not all money lost in Las Vegas happens in the casinos.

July 3. Assist other department: The vehicle fire can be seen for several miles and it may not have been an accident at 1:03 a.m. in the area of Spring Canyon Road and U.S. Highway 95.

DUI: The driver doesn’t make the destination or the holiday eve celebration at 10:42 p.m. in the area of U.S. 93 and Boulder City Parkway.

Thought for the day: Speed and alcohol just don’t mix, folks.

Thought of the week: Assist other jurisdiction: Officers are called to assist with a sad detail when a fatal accident happens nearby. The roadway is completely closed in both directions as the investigation is extensive. Please wear your seat belts. At 4:45 a.m. July 1 in the area of mile marker 34 on northbound U.S. 95.

Tina Ransom is a dispatcher with Boulder City Police Department. She is coordinator of the Boulder City Citizen’s Academy.