83°F
weather icon Clear
Boulder City, NV
News

‘Garden to the Grave’ returns for third year

Ron Eland/Review file photo A scene from last year's production of "Garden to Grave: ...
Ron Eland/Review file photo A scene from last year's production of "Garden to Grave: Live Stations of the Cross" at Christian Center Church. It can be seen April 2-5.
More Stories
Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Boulder City Hospital CEO Tom Maher spoke to nearly 100 people la ...
CEO: ‘We’re always climbing an uphill battle’
Robert Vendettoli/Review file photo Eagles star forward Makenzie Martorano drives to the basket ...
Martorano named to All-State team
Robert Vendettoli/Review file photo Making plays happen in the open field, Eagles running back ...
Two Lady Eagles make all-star flag football game
Douglas Trinkle, autism teacher at Variety School, poses for a portrait in his classroom at Var ...
Clark County special education teacher charged with child sex offenses
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review
March 26, 2026 - 5:01 pm
 

For those looking for something a bit different this Easter, the Christian Center Church may have the solution.

“Garden to the Grave: Live Stations of the Cross” is returning this year and will have four services in the church, located at 571 Adams Blvd. On April 2, 3 and 4, it will be held at 6 p.m. and 10 a.m. on April 5.

While donations are gladly accepted, the event is free to the public. Money raised will go to the church’s building fund.

“We are well underway for this year’s production,” said Deborah Downs, the church’s lead pastor. “This will be our third year performing the Stations of the Cross. We begin preparing for it at the end of January. That’s when we begin to collect sponsors.

“There are 19 actors in the performance. They vary from year to year. They do not all come from our church and have participated from other churches. Our actor for Jesus this year is actually one of our parents from the daycare.”

Downs said the vision she had of this event in the beginning was to offer a way by which both churched and unchurched individuals would become familiar with the tradition of the Stations of the Cross.

“It is not taught or emphasized in many evangelical churches today and is mostly a liturgical practice in Catholic and Anglican churches,” she said. “If one has not been raised in those traditions, the concept of the stations can be quite foreign and intimidating.”

What are they? The Stations of the Cross are a contemplative practice of walking the way of suffering with Jesus, she explained. If one were to visit the city of Jerusalem, they would discover all 14 stations on what is called the Via Dolorosa - The Sorrowful Way - a path from Pilate’s court to Golgotha to the tomb.

“In most presentations within churches, the individual will walk from one station to the next and simply meditate on a picture or sculpture depicting the station,” Downs said. “It is up to one’s own imagination to conjure the scene and how they would enter into the story. What we have done is simply supply the story and visual representations of the stations with live people and narration. We take you on a journey.”

Now with two years in their back pocket, the production continues to grow. Attendance has yet to hit the church’s capacity of 200 at any one service but Downs is hopeful it soon will.

“If it does grow to that size, I had envisioned one day moving the performance to the Boulder City Theatre for a larger audience,” she said. “All we know is that is has grown over the last two years and we expect a large audience this year.”

MOST READ
LISTEN TO THE TOP FIVE HERE
THE LATEST
Robert Vendettoli/Review file photo Eagles star forward Makenzie Martorano drives to the basket ...
Martorano named to All-State team
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

After leading Boulder City High School girls basketball to the 3A state tournament, star forward Makenzie Martorano was named to the 3A All-State team.

Robert Vendettoli/Review file photo Making plays happen in the open field, Eagles running back ...
Two Lady Eagles make all-star flag football game
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Rewarding their personal success on the gridiron, Boulder City High School flag football stars Sancha Jenas-Keogh and Shasta Ryan-Willett were selected for the Southern Nevada high school flag football all-star game, hosted by the Raiders on May 30.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Andrew J. Mitchell Elementary, Boulder City's oldest public ...
CCSD to host public meetings in Boulder City
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

The Clark County School District is seeking community input regarding its Building Brighter Futures plan, which could see the consolidation of some schools throughout the district.

Shakespeare returns to BC
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

This past Friday evening, a large and appreciative crowd turned out for the Nevada Shakespeare Festival’s performance of “Henry V” in Bicentennial Park. The performance was hosted by Main Street Boulder City and the Boulder City Chamber of Commerce. NSF featured six actors and actresses, who each played six to eight characters during the 80-minute performance.

Image courtesy VCBO This artist rendering shows the proposed exterior of the new pool facility.
Council receives update on pool
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

The Boulder City Council received an update last week on the new community pool and were shown renderings of what the new facility may look like and a possible completion date.

Six seeking city council seats
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

A half-dozen Boulder City residents signed on the dotted line seeking office for mayor and city council.

Photo courtesy Cathrin Goode Boulder City High School runner Leonesse Williams helps lead the E ...
Track teams have another good showing
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Both Boulder City High School track and field programs are off to a hot start, each winning a weekday event at 4A Spring Valley.

bcr default image
When the math doesn’t add up
By Ron Eland

The talk among some in town this past week or so has surrounded the Clark County School District’s plan to save money as enrollment numbers decrease.