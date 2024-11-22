62°F
Full slate of events to kick off December

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review The annual Santa’s Electric Light Parade through downtown Boulder City gets underway at 4:30 p.m. on Dec. 7.
Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Dale Ryan, seen here last year, along with Dyanah Musgrave, own the Christmas House at 1525 Fifth St. This year’s lighting will be on Dec. 6 at 5:15 p.m.
Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Annika Huff, and her dog Orly, sit outside of the soon-to-be-open ...
Annika Huff turns tragedy into triumph
Screenshot Police Chief Tim Shea and Animal Control Supervisor Ann Inabnitt address the city co ...
To chip or not to chip is still the question
Ron Eland/Boulder City Review The Southern Nevada State Veterans Home in Boulder City recently ...
Vets home regains 5th star
Boulder City starts ‘Adopt-A-Streetscape’ program
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review
November 21, 2024 - 5:00 pm
 

As December approaches, the calendar of holiday events is quickly filling up. So, it’s time to mark yours with a wide variety of festivities.

“Special events in Boulder City are just that, special,” said Boulder City Chamber of Commerce CEO Jill Rowland Lagan. “It seems during the holidays, our little city amps up the spirit and community pride. Remembering what really matters to each of us is the focus, and hanging out with our family, friends, businesses, and neighbors seems to warm our hearts.”

While this does not include every event, here are some of the more notable ones from Dec. 1-14: Dec. 3: Boulder City High School and Garrett Junior High winter concert at BCHS. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.

Dec. 5: Luminaria beginning at 6 p.m. at the Boulder City Recreation Center at 900 Arizona St.

Dec. 6: Christmas House lighting at 1525 Fifth St. begins at 5:15 p.m.

Dec. 6: Community Tree Lighting at Frank Crowe Park takes place at 6 p.m.

Dec. 7: Santa’s Picture Party will be held at Bicentennial Park’s gazebo from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Dec. 7: Santa’s Electric Light Parade through downtown Boulder City gets underway at 4:30 p.m.

Dec. 7: Doodlebug Craft Bazaar will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Parks and Recreation building.

Dec. 7: Parade of Lights at Boulder Beach at Lake Mead sets sail at 6:30 p.m.

Dec. 7: P.E.O. Chapter K-AF will be hosting a bakery and holiday bazaar from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at St. Christopher’s Episcopal Church at 812 Arizona St.

Dec. 14: The 18th annual Night of Lights at St. Jude’s Ranch for Children at 200 Wilson Cir., runs from 5-8 p.m. Cost is $10 for adults, children free.

Dec. 14: Red Mountain Choir Concert at Elaine K. Smith Building begins at 7 p.m. Adults are $10, students and children free. Children under 5 not admitted.

Dec. 14: Best Dam Wine Walk through historic downtown runs from 3:30-6 p.m. Wear your favorite holiday attire.

“During the season, we also tend to have a little more purpose for stopping by our local shops and restaurants and giving those business owners a minute of your time checking out the many great offerings right here in our awesome holiday town,” Lagan said.

If your organization or group is hosting a community event for the holidays, you are encouraged to send information in paragraph form to Editor Ron Eland at reland@bouldercityreview.com at least a week prior to the event to be placed on the Community page.

