Free ride ends as city begins charging to use EV stations

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review The city council recently voted to start charging for use of four EV charging stations outside of City Hall.
'You'll shoot your eye out!'
Council offers gig to 'roots' candidate
Fire departments respond to house fire
Community Christmas Tree to remain, for now
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review
November 28, 2024 - 5:09 pm
 

For drivers of electric vehicles (EVs) in Boulder City, the free ride has come to an end.

In a recent move by the city council, which replaced the word “adjusted” with “increased” in relation to electricity costs for residents and businesses (i.e., if the cost of electricity paid by the city utility goes up, then rates go up. But if those costs go down, then rates stay the same.) there was a secondary item. In that, city staff advised the council to set up a rate structure for use of the four chargers in the parking lot outside of City Hall.

According to a staff report, since their installation, the chargers have been available for free use by anyone with an electric vehicle. On average, the cost of maintaining each charger is approximately $200 per year, and the total annual energy expenses for all four stations in FY24 amounted to $6,500. These costs have historically been subsidized by the city.

Utility Director Joseph Stubitz told the council that the fees proposed include a fixed $0.5667 daily connection fee and advised that the energy charge be set at $0.1708 per kilowatt hour (kWh). An additional final charge is an overstay fee of $0.25 per 15 minutes or $1.00 per hour for connections longer than two hours. Stubitz noted that most transactions would be completed within that time frame.

He said the fees ensure the city can recoup its costs for providing public EV charging infrastructure which amounted to $6,500 for fiscal year 2024. He noted that the Utility Advisory Committee met and unanimously approved both recommendations from staff.

In response to a question from Councilwoman Cokie Booth, Stubitz said the rates proposed were reasonable to charge for EV charging. He said the city was projected to earn approximately $6,000 per year, which would align with the goal to break even on the public chargers.

The council voted unanimously to accept the recommendation.

By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

Marshall Hill, above, gives his 5-year-old son Tanner a hand during Monday’s annual Turkey Shoot hosted by the Boulder City Parks and Recreation Department. Children and adults paid to shoot BB guns at a target with prizes later awarded.

By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

In a special meeting last week, the city council voted unanimously to extend a conditional offer of employment to one of three candidates brought forward by a headhunter contracted to find a replacement for former city manager Taylour Tedder, who resigned unexpectedly early this year after just two and a half years on the job.

By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

Several people were displaced this past Friday morning in the 600 block of Avenue D as a result of a house fire.

By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

For nearly four decades, the Community Christmas Tree, and its lighting, has become a holiday tradition for many Boulder City residents.

By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

On Nov. 22, Boulder City lost one of its longtime business owners and influencers in the revitalization of the historic downtown area, Milo Hurst.

By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

It’s been nearly a decade since 28-year-old Annika Huff found herself at just 93 pounds and clinging to life after just being sold from one sex trafficker, or pimp, to another.

By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

Boulder City’s leash law and the controversy over the potential for permitted pet breeding within city limits were not the only animal-oriented items on the city council’s agenda for last week’s meeting.

By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

The Southern Nevada State Veterans Home has gone through a rough few years that came to a head earlier this year when the facility lost its vaunted 5-star rating and got hit with a warning on their website advising of patient abuse.

Special to the Boulder City Review

The city of Boulder City maintains 92 miles of public roads – that includes both sides of the street and the medians as well. And, while the city’s streets and landscape crews do an exceptional job at maintenance and upkeep, the reality is that sometimes, it is hard to keep up that pristine appearance. Sadly, some people litter. Weeds grow quickly and wind can cause garbage and debris to fly away.

By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

Photos by Ron Eland