Free meals for students available

(Getty Images) Students 18 and younger in Boulder City will be able to get free breakfasts and lunches through Aug. 5 from two programs sponsored by the United States Department of Agriculture.

From now until June 17, students 18 and younger can receive breakfast and lunch at all the four Clark County School District schools in town. The meals are provided through the Summer Food Service Program. Its federal funding is administered by the Nevada Department of Agriculture.

Breakfast is available from 8:40-9:10 a.m. at Mitchell Elementary School, 900 Avenue B, and King Elementary School, 888 Adams Blvd. It is available from 8:10-8:40 a.m. at Garrett Junior High School, 1200 Avenue G, and from 8-8:30 a.m. at Boulder City High School, 1101 Fifth St.

Lunch is available at Mitchell Elementary from 11:55 a.m. to 12:25 p.m. and at King Elementary from 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. At Garrett Junior High School, it will be from 12:25-12:55 p.m. and from 11:15-11:45 a.m. at the high school.

All the meals must be eaten at the schools.

Students who are over 18 years old and have been determined by a state or local public educational agency to be mentally or physically disabled and participate in a public or private nonprofit school program during the regular school may also receive these free meals.

For more information, go to: ccsd.nutrislice.com.

Additionally, Three Square Food Bank, through its Meet Up and Eat Up program, will provide free meals to children 18 and younger through Aug. 5.

The program ensures that children have access to nutritious breakfasts and lunches during their school vacations when free and reduced-price meals are not available. Meals will be available at King and Mitchell elementary schools.

Visit www.threesquare.org for details.