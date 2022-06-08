103°F
weather icon Clear
Boulder City NV
News

Free meals for students available

By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review
June 8, 2022 - 4:02 pm
 
(Getty Images) Students 18 and younger in Boulder City will be able to get free breakfasts and ...
(Getty Images) Students 18 and younger in Boulder City will be able to get free breakfasts and lunches through Aug. 5 from two programs sponsored by the United States Department of Agriculture.

Boulder City students will be able to receive free meals in June thanks to funding from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

From now until June 17, students 18 and younger can receive breakfast and lunch at all the four Clark County School District schools in town. The meals are provided through the Summer Food Service Program. Its federal funding is administered by the Nevada Department of Agriculture.

Breakfast is available from 8:40-9:10 a.m. at Mitchell Elementary School, 900 Avenue B, and King Elementary School, 888 Adams Blvd. It is available from 8:10-8:40 a.m. at Garrett Junior High School, 1200 Avenue G, and from 8-8:30 a.m. at Boulder City High School, 1101 Fifth St.

Lunch is available at Mitchell Elementary from 11:55 a.m. to 12:25 p.m. and at King Elementary from 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. At Garrett Junior High School, it will be from 12:25-12:55 p.m. and from 11:15-11:45 a.m. at the high school.

All the meals must be eaten at the schools.

Students who are over 18 years old and have been determined by a state or local public educational agency to be mentally or physically disabled and participate in a public or private nonprofit school program during the regular school may also receive these free meals.

For more information, go to: ccsd.nutrislice.com.

Additionally, Three Square Food Bank, through its Meet Up and Eat Up program, will provide free meals to children 18 and younger through Aug. 5.

The program ensures that children have access to nutritious breakfasts and lunches during their school vacations when free and reduced-price meals are not available. Meals will be available at King and Mitchell elementary schools.

Visit www.threesquare.org for details.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Kyle McClendon) Shayla Silva, a captain with University Fire Department in Fairbanks, Alaska, ...
Woman’s flame burns brightly: Dark challenges inspire ex-beauty queen to help others
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

Tattooed on Shayla Silva’s inner wrist is a small semicolon. It’s so small that it could easily be missed. But for Silva it’s a constant reminder to take a breath and pause for a moment before moving forward and tackling the next challenge that comes her way.

Shawna Hollister A barrel that contain human remains was found at Lake Mead on Sunday, May 1.
Theory ties mobsters to body found in barrel
By Jeff Burbank and Geoff Schumacher Special to the Boulder City Review

Editor’s note: This article first appeared at DailyMail.com

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Early voting began Tuesday and continues through Fr ...
Several hundred cast ballots in BC
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

A little more than 300 voters cast their ballots Tuesday, June 7, in Boulder City, the first day early voting for the June 14 primary election was offered in the community.

(K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Richard Devries, 66, second from left, makes his initial ...
Retaliation cited in biker shooting
By Katelyn Newberg Special to the Boulder City Review

A highway shooting in Henderson involving rival motorcycle gangs may have been an act of retaliation, a prosecutor said June 2.

(Pam Leon/28 Sunflowers) Luana Fritz, the new chairman of Boulder City Chamber of Commerce’s ...
Chamber recognizes achievements, installs officers
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

Boulder City Chamber of Commerce celebrated the past year’s achievements while looking forward during its annual installation and awards dinner June 2 at Boulder Creek Golf Club. The evening had a luau theme.

(Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review) Temporary summer hours for the municipal pool inclu ...
Temporary summer pool hours set
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

The municipal pool has established temporary hours for summer.

 
Fallen soldiers remembered during solemn ceremonies
By Celia Shortt Goodyear and Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

A hallowed spirit filled Boulder City this past weekend as visitors and residents gathered to remember those who gave their lives serving the country.

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review Members of the Boulder City High School class of 2022 ...
Graduates look forward
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Families, friends and members of Boulder City High School’s class of 2022 recently gathered at Bruce Eaton Field for graduation and to celebrate moving forward in their lives.

(Henderson Police Department) Russell Smith, from left, Stephen Alo and Richard Devries were ar ...
Three arrested after highway shooting
By Glenn Puit Special to the Boulder City Review

A pack of Hells Angels bikers trailed members of the rival Vagos biker gang before opening fire on the group on Interstate 11/U.S. Highway 95 in Henderson, according to a newly released arrest report in the case.