111°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Boulder City NV
News

Fox leads council race; pool questions headed for passage

By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review
June 16, 2021 - 4:38 pm
 
(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Mathew Fox, right, meets with supporters during a c ...
(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Mathew Fox, right, meets with supporters during a celebration Tuesday, June 15, at his family’s restaurant, Fox Smokehouse BBQ, to watch election results come in. With 1,988 votes, he is the unofficial winner of the City Council race.
(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Mathew Fox, fourth from right in back, gathered wit ...
(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Mathew Fox, fourth from right in back, gathered with his family at their restaurant, Fox Smokehouse BBQ, on Tuesday, June 15, to watch election results come in. Unofficial results have him winning a seat on City Council with 1,988 votes.
(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Cokie Booth, center, met with family and friends at ...
(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Cokie Booth, center, met with family and friends at several downtown restaurants, including Big T’s Cantina, to watch results of Tuesday’s, June 15, election come in. She appears to have lost her bid for a seat on City Council after receiving 47.86 percent of the vote.

Mathew Fox appears to have been elected to City Council, while voters approved two options to help provide funding for a new municipal pool.

As of 8:44 p.m. Tuesday, June 15, only 163 votes separated Fox, who received 1,988 votes, or 52.14 percent, and Cokie Booth, who received 1,825 votes, or 47.86 percent.

“I am very thankful to have such an amazing community and look forward to serving Boulder City in hopes to bring everyone together,” Fox said. “Thank you to all that have supported me and my family. Boulder City has been a blessing to us.”

Booth came in second during the primary with 1,376 votes and Fox was third with 1,182.

“Thank you to all the amazing supporters, old friends and the many new friends I met along this journey. Life is a journey and this was a great point in my life because of you. I wish Matt success on the council and I will continue to be active in the community,” she said in a statement.

If the unofficial results are confirmed, he will be sworn into office July 13 along with Sherri Jorgensen, who received 2,227 votes in the primary and was elected to office.

The election also gave residents the opportunity to weigh in on building and financing a new community pool.

Ballot Question 1, which asked if the city should spend an amount not to exceed $7 million from the capital improvement fund for a swimming pool project as funds become available from the proceeds of the sale and lease of city land, appears to have passed with 2,591 votes.

Ballot Question 2, which asked if the city should spend the proceeds from the sale of land adjacent to Boulder Creek Golf Club, known as Tract 350, from the capital improvement fund as follows: 10 percent for public safety capital needs and 90 percent to fund a swimming pool project, appears to have passed with 2,450 votes.

“I appreciate the support of a clear majority of voters in approving financing options for the municipal pool facility,” said Mayor Kiernan McManus. “I want to thank all the members of the committee that worked so hard to find solutions for our aging pool. … The efforts of City Finance Director Diane Pelletier in developing a plan that would not result in any tax increase are also greatly appreciated. I believe the voters confirmed the plan that was determined by the committee for a project that is right for Boulder City.”

Additional mail-in ballots will continue to be counted until 5 p.m. June 24.

As with the primary, results of the election will remain unofficial until 9 a.m. June 28, when they will be canvassed by City Council.

Tuesday’s election saw 524 voters cast their ballots at the polls. During early voting, 1,183 ballots were cast and 2,198 mail-in ballots have been counted.

The election was the last odd-year municipal election. The city adopted an ordinance in 2018 to hold its elections in conjunction with state and federal primary and general elections. This coincides with Assembly Bill 50, which passed in 2019, to consolidate all odd-year municipal elections with even-year elections. The move is expected to save the city between $40,000 and $50,000 per election as well as increase the number of voters participating.

Hali Bernstein Saylor is editor of the Boulder City Review. She can be reached at hsaylor@bouldercityreview.com or at 702-586-9523. Follow @HalisComment on Twitter.

Boulder City Review reporter Celia Shortt Goodyear contributed to this report. She can be reached at cgoodyear@bouldercityreview.com or at 702-586-9401. Follow her on Twitter @csgoodyear.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review U.S. Rep. Susie Lee, left, and U.S. Secretary of Ener ...
Energy secretary touts clean energy on tour of solar fields
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

United States Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm praised the renewable energy work in Boulder City during a recent visit to the Townsite Solar project in the Eldorado Valley.

Art Manteris of Boulder City, at the newly renovated race and sportsbook at Boulder Station in ...
Hometown Heroes: Manteris finds retirement a sure bet
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

When it comes to placing bets, Art Manteris is a pro. His decades of experience as a sports bookie told him the odds were in his favor to retire.

One way locals can cool down is to visit Boulder City's splash park, which is open all day duri ...
Excessive heat warning issued
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Boulder City is facing an excessive heat warning this week with temperatures expected to reach 113 degrees.

(Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Tourists look out at Lake Mead from the top of the H ...
Lake facing record low
By Blake Apgar / RJ

Lake Mead’s water level this week is projected to match its lowest point since the reservoir was formed in the 1930s, federal officials said Tuesday, June 7.

Boulder City Municipal Airport City Council approved new fuel standards for the Boulder City M ...
New airport fuel standards approved
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

City Council recently approved new fuel standards for Boulder City Municipal Airport with a 3-2 vote.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) A steady, but uncrowded, stream of voters came to t ...
Early voting draws 826
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

After six days of early voting, 826 residents have cast their ballots, weighing in on two questions regarding funding for a new municipal pool and selecting a new member of City Council.

Acting City Clerk Tami McKay was selected for the position full time after City Council unanimo ...
McKay to be offered city clerk job
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

City Council unanimously approved extending a conditional job offer to Acting City Clerk Tami McKay, giving her the job full time.