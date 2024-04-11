Four suspects arrested in graffiti case

On Jan. 22, many residents were shocked by a rash of graffiti throughout town, which included the historic Boulder City Theatre.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review The historic Boulder City Theatre was one of several locations tagged with graffiti earlier this year. Last week, four arrests were made in the case.

On Jan. 22, many residents were shocked by a rash of graffiti throughout town, which included the historic Boulder City Theatre.

Last Thursday it was announced that four arrests had been made following an in-depth investigation by the Boulder City Police Department. (An article looking at that investigation will appear in a future edition of the Review.)

According to the police department, two of the charges are felonies due to the monetary level of damages caused by the tagging. The higher dollar amounts were largely driven by the tags left on at least one historic locomotive at the Nevada State Railroad Museum.

The Boulder City Police Department investigated eight related incidents of graffiti that were discovered around Boulder City. In all, it was estimated the damage was valued at around $40,000.

The investigation included serving multiple search warrants, which were executed at multiple locations. The investigation resulted in the positive identification of the responsible individuals, consisting of four individuals — three juveniles and one adult.

Police said that the adult was identified as 19-year-old Serry Iyatunguk, and that the three juveniles and Iyatunguk were arrested on charges of acts of vandalism (felony), placing graffiti on or otherwise defacing property over $5,000 (felony), the commission of a felony that was committed to promote criminal gang (gross misdemeanor) and conspiracy (gross misdemeanor).

None of the suspects are from Boulder City.

At the time of the arrest, the police department stated that pursuant to the findings of this investigation, there are no other individuals suspected of being involved at this time.

All juvenile subjects arrested were booked into the Clark County Juvenile Center. Iyatunguk was booked into the Clark County Detention Center.