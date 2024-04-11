81°F
weather icon Clear
Boulder City, NV
News

Four suspects arrested in graffiti case

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review The historic Boulder City Theatre was one of several locations ta ...
Ron Eland/Boulder City Review The historic Boulder City Theatre was one of several locations tagged with graffiti earlier this year. Last week, four arrests were made in the case.
More Stories
Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Students at Martha P. King Elementary donned their glasses Monday ...
Look, up in the sky…
Screenshot An aerial views shows the current turf at the Municipal Golf Course and the proposed ...
Council hears plan for golf course turf reduction
City confirms fire chief no longer employed
Ron Eland/Boulder City Review A sign outside of the 99 Cent Only store states that “Everythi ...
Residents weigh in on 99 Cents Store’s shuttering
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review
April 11, 2024 - 4:08 pm
 

On Jan. 22, many residents were shocked by a rash of graffiti throughout town, which included the historic Boulder City Theatre.

Last Thursday it was announced that four arrests had been made following an in-depth investigation by the Boulder City Police Department. (An article looking at that investigation will appear in a future edition of the Review.)

According to the police department, two of the charges are felonies due to the monetary level of damages caused by the tagging. The higher dollar amounts were largely driven by the tags left on at least one historic locomotive at the Nevada State Railroad Museum.

The Boulder City Police Department investigated eight related incidents of graffiti that were discovered around Boulder City. In all, it was estimated the damage was valued at around $40,000.

The investigation included serving multiple search warrants, which were executed at multiple locations. The investigation resulted in the positive identification of the responsible individuals, consisting of four individuals — three juveniles and one adult.

Police said that the adult was identified as 19-year-old Serry Iyatunguk, and that the three juveniles and Iyatunguk were arrested on charges of acts of vandalism (felony), placing graffiti on or otherwise defacing property over $5,000 (felony), the commission of a felony that was committed to promote criminal gang (gross misdemeanor) and conspiracy (gross misdemeanor).

None of the suspects are from Boulder City.

At the time of the arrest, the police department stated that pursuant to the findings of this investigation, there are no other individuals suspected of being involved at this time.

All juvenile subjects arrested were booked into the Clark County Juvenile Center. Iyatunguk was booked into the Clark County Detention Center.

THE LATEST
Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Students at Martha P. King Elementary donned their glasses Monday ...
Look, up in the sky…
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review

Screenshot An aerial views shows the current turf at the Municipal Golf Course and the proposed ...
Council hears plan for golf course turf reduction
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

Reducing water usage in Southern Nevada has been a subject that has affected the look of clean, green Boulder City multiple times in the past year.

City confirms fire chief no longer employed
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

After more than two weeks of inquiries by the Boulder City Review, late Tuesday afternoon the city confirmed that Boulder City Fire Chief Will Gray is no longer employed.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review A sign outside of the 99 Cent Only store states that “Everythi ...
Residents weigh in on 99 Cents Store’s shuttering
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

In what came as a surprise to many who are frequent shoppers, officials from 99 Cents Only Stores announced last week that all of their 371 locations will be closing over the next several weeks.

The 99 Cents Only store on 1200 S. Decatur Blvd. in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
99 Cents Only store closing in Boulder City
By Sean Hemmersmeier / RJ

The owner of 99 Cents Only said it will close all 371 of its stores in the U.S. The deep discount retailer has more than 20 stores in Southern Nevada.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review
BREAKING NEWS: Four arrests made in BC graffiti spree
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

BCPD has announced a series of arrests in the graffitti vandalism incidents that plagued the city earlier this year. According to a release provided by the PD, two of the charges are felonies due to the monetary level of damaged caused by the tagging. The higher dollar amounts were largely driven by the tags left on at least one historic locomotive at the Nevada State Railroad Museum.

Screenshot Image of the page for the Southern Nevada State Veterans Home page on the Medicare.g ...
Veterans Home loses 5-star rating
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

As multiple experts said they expected after news of the most recent inspection of the Southern Nevada State Veterans Home by federal authorities came to light, the home located in Boulder City has lost its long-held and vaunted five-star rating from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review The former 7-11 on Nevada Highway will soon be home to a Pinkbox ...
Pinkbox to open in Boulder City
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

Following months of speculation, earlier this week it was confirmed that Pinkbox Donuts will soon be calling Boulder City home.