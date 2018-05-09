Four A’s can help keep you safe

Back to my series on keeping yourself safe.

In general, follow the four A’s of self-defense: Be aware of your surroundings and who or what is nearby; assess the situation and possible threat; act quickly and decisively; and maintain a confident attitude.

Some things you can do include changing your route, going into a store, using your voice, etc. Don’t appear to be an easy target. Above all, listen to your intuition, and if something doesn’t seem right, it probably isn’t.

Let someone know where you are going and when you expect to return. Walk with a friend or family member and walk with confidence; know where you are going. Don’t go out alone at nights, venture into unfamiliar or dark places, take shortcuts, talk to or accept rides from strangers or hitch rides. Don’t walk in or near alleys, on deserted streets and near dark doorways or shrubbery.

Be alert. Make eye contact with the people you pass but don’t let someone get close enough to grab you. Watch their hands and feet for indications of hostile intent. Watch your surroundings and leave any places in which you are uncomfortable.

Be especially alert for suspicious persons around banks, ATMs, stores, your home, etc. Cross the street if you see someone suspicious following you, and quickly walk into an open business and call 911. Don’t go home.

Don’t approach vehicles even if the occupants say they need directions or assistance. Consider your options in the event you are confronted. For example, scream or blow a whistle to attract attention, flee to a safe area, etc. Decide what you plan to do and practice your responses so you can recall them in a real situation.

Carry identification, medical information, names and phone numbers of people to call in emergencies and any cash or credit cards in a pocket or waist pack. Carry only necessities.

If you are grabbed, go for the most vulnerable parts of the body: Kick the groin, poke the eyes, or bite the ears and nose. Carry a cellphone if you don’t know where phones are located along your route. Even cellphones with no service can call 911. 911 calls are free, but carry change for other calls for assistance.

Tina Ransom is a dispatcher with Boulder City Police Department. She is coordinator of the Boulder City Citizen’s Academy.