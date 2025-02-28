67°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Boulder City, NV
News

Former rest home to become apartments

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review The former Homestead assisted living facility has already been re ...
Ron Eland/Boulder City Review The former Homestead assisted living facility has already been rebranded as River Run and received variances needed to open as senior housing.
More Stories
Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Riley Rackliffe stands in front of the headquarters office in Bou ...
NPS, BOR employees discuss layoffs
bcr default image
Council votes ‘no’ on leash law
Ian Cruz/Boulder City Review Cruz and Eddie Cabrera enjoy family time at the Boulder City Urban ...
For anglers, pond is more than just for fishing
bcr default image
Council loosens food truck regulation
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review
February 27, 2025 - 5:08 pm
 

The Planning Commission voted unanimously last week to approve variances and a conditional use permit so that a former assisted living facility in the southeast part of town can reopen as apartments for seniors.

Opened in 1999 as Homestead, an assisted living facility (AKA nursing home), the building has been sitting empty for a number of years and was purchased by the Bascom Group in April of last year. Bascom is a developer and property manager based in Irvine, Calif. that owns multi-family apartment projects across the country. According to their website, they own more than 350 communities with a value of greater than $22 billion.

The building lies within a zone that already allows for use as multi-family residential, so there was no change in zoning. But it had to go before the commission in order to get a conditional use permit and variances to allow them to rent apartments smaller than the 600 square feet minimum set under city code.

This is not a case of apartments that are a little bit smaller than current code allows. Two studio plans account for half of the 120 planned units. One is slightly more than half the current minimum at 315 square feet, and the other is relatively spacious but still 30% under code at 426 square feet.

A one-bedroom plan accounts for that vast majority of the remaining units is 494 square feet or 51% of code and the deluxe two-bedroom unit is 737 square feet. Only three units, or 4% of the total, are the larger two-bedroom plans. The small studio units account for half of the total units.

Slated to be “affordable”

Aubrey Powell, legal counsel for Bascom, presented drawings and made the new owner’s case for the requested exceptions to city code.

“The master plan does identify that a goal for the city is to provide housing options for senior citizens that’s affordable,” she said. “When we’re talking about our senior citizens, you know, typically they’re going to be on fixed incomes and you know that really limits housing options when we’re living in a world where it seems like rent costs just continue to go up. Boulder City in particular, which I’m sure you all know, you guys live there, it attracts the older population. Nearly 30% of the city’s total population is 65 years and older which is double the rest of Nevada.”

Powell continued, “What my client wants to bring online is take this building that’s been sitting there a little bit run down and revitalizing it, breathing some new life into it and bringing something to the community that is desperately needed.”

Powell said that the unique condition justifying exceptions to city code isn’t the conversion itself.

“What we’re talking about is a pre-existing condition which is that this building was constructed to serve as an assisted living facility,” she said. “Its design, layout, the infrastructure, everything was tailored to meet that need at that time. Then, just given the age and the current condition of the building, it would be very expensive and possibly just impractical to make those significant modifications to the layout and the structure to meet that 600 square foot requirement. It would require significant demolition, which would have an impact on the neighbors as well and it would ultimately result in the loss of valuable units.”

Commission member Lorene Krumm was really the only member pressing Powell. Her concern was largely about guaranteeing that the property would only be used as senior housing.

“What are the assurances,” she asked, “that seniors will live there and other people won’t reside in, let’s say, like a two-bedroom apartment? “Powell replied that additional people living in the units would be impractical just due to their small size.

The other concern noted was that units be actually “affordable.”

Powell replied that rent would not be on a sliding scale based on income and that the units would not be government subsidized.

“Affordable” is not based on any dollar figure,” Powell said. “It just means that the rent is no more than 30% of income. So, to qualify, residents will have to show more than triple the rent in monthly income. According to a website for the development, rent for the smallest studio apartment is slated to run under $1,000 per month.

Answering a concern from the commission that current Boulder City residents get priority, Powell said that the intent is to prioritize BC residents. However, there is nothing in the variance language and therefore no legal requirement to do so.

MOST READ
THE LATEST
Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Riley Rackliffe stands in front of the headquarters office in Bou ...
NPS, BOR employees discuss layoffs
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

It was definitely not the email he was hoping for.

bcr default image
Council votes ‘no’ on leash law
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

And, in the end, only one member of the city council was willing to stand up to a minority of residents and insist that dogs in public areas be on a leash.

Ian Cruz/Boulder City Review Cruz and Eddie Cabrera enjoy family time at the Boulder City Urban ...
For anglers, pond is more than just for fishing
By Ian Cruz Boulder City Review

The Boulder City Urban Pond draws crowds from in and outside Boulder City to enjoy the weather, fishing, and cleanliness.

bcr default image
Council loosens food truck regulation
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

The past decade has brought an explosion of what in often called “food truck culture” all across the U.S.

Ian Cruz/Boulder City Review Brendan Hanson smiles with Kourtney, the black cat who is availab ...
Hanson looks to continue Inabnitt’s legacy
By Ian Cruz Boulder City Review

With the retirement of former Animal Control Supervisor Ann Inabnitt, Brendan Hanson acknowledges that there will never be another Ann. However, he feels prepared, capable, and eager to do his best in his new role as the Boulder City Animal Control supervisor, building on the strong foundation Inabnitt built and is excited to continue her legacy.

Screenshot Overhead view of Tract 350. The area outlined in black is the approximate area of th ...
Tract 350 set to take another step forward
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

The next step in finally realizing the decade-and-a-half-long plan for a housing development butting up against the Boulder Creek Golf Course is set to happen in the city council meeting scheduled for next week.

bcr default image
Does Deputy Dan ring a bell?
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

With nicknames such as Officer Dummy, Deputy Dan, Officer Wood, and even Latex Larry, many Boulder City residents still remember seeing him parked and on duty.

bcr default image
Helmets and e-bikes: Council opts to take educational approach
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

In a discussion with no real action attached, the city council spent a substantial part of last week’s meeting talking about the scourge of e-bikes and electric scooters on Boulder City streets. More specifically, the discussion centered on whether the city can — or should — mandate that users of these powered devices wear helmets.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Grace Christian Academy students Carter Mann and Harlowe Colyar l ...
Grace Christian Academy turns 25
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

For the past quarter century, Grace Christian Academy has offered its students traditional curriculum but, in their case, the four Rs – reading, writing, arithmetic and religion.

Getty Images Miniature golden doodle leaps up for a tennis ball playing fetch on a park field.
Council tees up multiple pet issues
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

Long-running issues involving pets in Boulder City are about to heat up again as three resolutions were introduced at this Tuesday’s council meeting. Resolutions have to be introduced in a meeting prior to them being discussed or voted on. These resolutions are scheduled to be discussed and acted upon in the council’s Feb. 25 meeting.