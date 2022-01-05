Former marshal Huff mourned

The local public safety community is mourning the loss of one of its own after former Boulder City Marshal Briar Huff died on Christmas Day while on vacation in Mexico.

(Boulder City Police Department) Metropolitan Police Department officer and former Boulder City Marshal Briar Huff died unexpectedly on Christmas Day while on vacation in Mexico. She is survived by her husband, Boulder City Police officer Todd Huff.

Huff was a marshal from January 2014 to February 2016. At the time of her death, she was an officer with the Metropolitan Police Department.

“Losing Briar unexpectedly on Christmas Day has left our family with pain and sorrow beyond words,” said her husband, Todd Huff, who is a Boulder City Police officer. “She was incredibly committed to her family and dedicated to her work — an amazing wife, mother, stepmother, officer and role model. She was loved by many, but especially by me and our children, and will be missed immeasurably.”

Her funeral was Wednesday, Jan. 5, at the Boulder Creek Golf Club Pavilion. It was preceded by a procession from the Boulder City Family Mortuary.

“Her passing is devastating to all the BCPD (Boulder City Police Department), BC (Boulder City) court, and LVMPD (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department) families,” wrote Boulder City Police Sgt. Tiffany Driscoll in an email sent to the department. “We will always remember her contagious laugh and smile, fun-filled spirit, and dedication to public service. Officer Huff leaves behind a young son and many other family members and friends she called family.”

