News

Former marshal Huff mourned

By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review
January 5, 2022 - 3:49 pm
 
(Boulder City Police Department) Metropolitan Police Department officer and former Boulder City ...
(Boulder City Police Department) Metropolitan Police Department officer and former Boulder City Marshal Briar Huff died unexpectedly on Christmas Day while on vacation in Mexico. She is survived by her husband, Boulder City Police officer Todd Huff.

The local public safety community is mourning the loss of one of its own after former Boulder City Marshal Briar Huff died on Christmas Day while on vacation in Mexico.

Huff was a marshal from January 2014 to February 2016. At the time of her death, she was an officer with the Metropolitan Police Department.

“Losing Briar unexpectedly on Christmas Day has left our family with pain and sorrow beyond words,” said her husband, Todd Huff, who is a Boulder City Police officer. “She was incredibly committed to her family and dedicated to her work — an amazing wife, mother, stepmother, officer and role model. She was loved by many, but especially by me and our children, and will be missed immeasurably.”

Her funeral was Wednesday, Jan. 5, at the Boulder Creek Golf Club Pavilion. It was preceded by a procession from the Boulder City Family Mortuary.

“Her passing is devastating to all the BCPD (Boulder City Police Department), BC (Boulder City) court, and LVMPD (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department) families,” wrote Boulder City Police Sgt. Tiffany Driscoll in an email sent to the department. “We will always remember her contagious laugh and smile, fun-filled spirit, and dedication to public service. Officer Huff leaves behind a young son and many other family members and friends she called family.”

Contact reporter Celia Shortt Goodyear at cgoodyear@bouldercityreview.com or at 702-586-9401. Follow her on Twitter @csgoodyear.

THE LATEST
(Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review) The 2021-2022 school year started back up Wednesday ...
Classes back in session
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

The school year resumed earlier this week and with it came excitement for being back on campus and the continued requirement for students and staff to wear masks.

(Boulder City) Boulder City native Joseph Stubitz is the city’s new utilities director. He st ...
City hires utility director
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

The new utilities director is a Boulder City native who brings with him a variety of management experience including more than 16 years at the Bureau of Reclamation.

(Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review) City Council and Planning Commission meetings will ...
Meetings to start earlier
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

The new year has begun and with it comes earlier start times for Boulder City’s City Council and Planning Commission meetings.

Former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid of Nevada will lie in state in the U.S. Capitol Rotund ...
Reid to lie in state at Capitol
By Gary Martin Special to the Boulder City Review

Former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid of Nevada will lie in state in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda on Wednesday, Jan. 12.

(L.E. Baskow/Special to the Boulder City Review) The boat launch at Boulder Harbor is now close ...
2021 in review: Events return, leadership changes
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

The end of 2021 is near and with it comes a time to reflect and remember what happened in Boulder City during the last year.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Alexis “Lexi” Lagan was seen during the opening ...
2021 in pictures
By Celia Shortt Goodyear and Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

By Celia Shortt Goodyear and Hali Bernstein Saylor

(Getty Images) Protect your plants from freezing temperatures by wrapping them in fabric or a f ...
Protect plants, pipes from figid temps
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Frigid temperatures are expected in Boulder City this weekend and with them comes a risk of plants and pipes freezing.

What you should know about omicron
By Boulder City Hospital To Your Health

Late last month, the World Health Organization reported the emergence of a new variation of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, as a variant of concern. Emanating from South Africa, the omicron variant has spread across Europe, South America and the U.S. This past week, Nevada reported two new cases of the omicron variant.

Joe Hardy, who is serving in the Nevada Senate, announced Thursday, Dec. 23, that he intends to ...
Hardy to run for mayor
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

Dr. Joe Hardy announced Dec. 23 that he intends to run for Boulder City mayor in next year’s election.