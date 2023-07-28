99°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Boulder City, NV
News

Fire structure construction moving forward

By Ron Eland Boulder City Review
July 27, 2023 - 6:52 pm
 
Ron Eland/Boulder City Review The Boulder City Fire Department to build a new fire structure be ...
Ron Eland/Boulder City Review The Boulder City Fire Department to build a new fire structure behind the existing department on Elm Street. The structure would simulate indoor fires as well as several other aspects of fire fighting.

The Boulder City Fire Department’s desire to build a new training facility has taken a major step forward in becoming a reality.

During last week’s Boulder City Planning and Zoning Commission meeting, two items were unanimously approved for recommendation to City Council. The first was adoption and recommendation on a proposed amendment to the Master Plan Future Land Use Map to change the land use designation for approximately 4.42 acres southwest of 1101 Elm St. (behind the current fire station) from Mixed Use Commercial/Office to Public/Quasi-Public. The second was a recommendation on a proposed amendment to the Zoning Map to rezone the land from General Commercial to Government Municipal.

BCFD Chief Will Gray told the commission that the burn tower will have many uses and will be utilized by the police department as well.

“There are a lot of things we can do that do not include the burn element,” he said, noting that all burns will be contained within the enclosed structure.

Council approved funding in the amount of $1.2 million for a training tower, which will be placed behind the existing station on Elm Street.

In an interview with Gray in May, he said that fire departments are required by the company that sets insurance ratings to participate in an array of training, and a minimum of hours doing so, throughout the year.

Currently, BCFD has 24 full-time firefighters and a reserve group that fluctuates between 10 and 20. Gray said that prior to his arrival three years ago, a lot of the required training was not being met because firefighters did not have access to training facilities. The fire department would use Henderson’s training tower. This is not ideal being that the department has to pay firefighters overtime for them to go because they’d have to do it on their own time to avoid staffing shortages in their absence.

“To move 40 people on their days off to Henderson and back to train is very expensive,” Gray said during that interview, adding that for one, four-hour day at the burn tower it costs the city an estimated $40,000 in overtime pay.

In recent years, some training was conducted at the old Boys and Girls Club next to the Boulder City Library. While it met some of the department’s needs, burning within the building was not possible.

Now, Henderson’s tower is no longer allowed to be burned in, which means Boulder City crews have to do fire tower training in North Las Vegas.

Gray said structure fires are considered a high-risk, low occurrence in Boulder City. Because they don’t occur often, he said frequent training is a necessity to keep those skills sharp and to help avoid injury.

While there are about 20 to 25 calls a year for a fire within a structure, that is different from a full-blown structure fire, which occurs around six to 12 times a year.

The new tower will be used for technical rescue, natural gas leaks, search training, extrication, hazardous material spills and even aviation rescue.

There is no exact start date for construction but this project is in the fiscal year 2023-24 budget, which begins July 1. Gray said they will soon seek bids for the project. When asked by the commission as to how long it may take, he said, “In a perfect world, seven to 10 months. The reality is, getting local contractors to bid on it – I would be willing to bet about a year.”

Towers are built with interior fire panels that can sustain temperatures of upward of 3,000 degrees. These panels are replaced every 15 to 20 years in larger departments and are expected to last even longer here.

“This type of training facility makes the city safer,” Gray said in May. “A better-trained firefighter makes a much safer response for everybody.”

Contact editor Ron Eland at reland@bouldercityreview.com or at 702-586-9523.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
The Milky Way can be viewed in the night sky within the Boulder City limits, as seen on Thursda ...
Boulder City working to curb light pollution
By Kiara Adams Special to the Boulder City Review

The hype surrounding the Sphere’s addition to the Las Vegas skyline is bringing a smaller known issue to the forefront of people’s minds: light pollution.

(Bill Evans/Boulder City Review) Sandra Frasar has been at the helm of the See Spot Run dog par ...
See Sandra run the dog park
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

It may seem like a total contradiction, but Sandra Fraser is currently without a dog of her own.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review A project at the Boulder Creek Municipal Golf Course will see the ...
City to eliminate 16 acres of golf course turf
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

As part of the consent agenda in their July 11 meeting, the City Council approved a contract for professional services associated with a coming redesign of the irrigation system at the Boulder City Municipal Golf Course.

Photo courtesy Aaron Street A group has formed to ensure that Oskar J. W. Hansen's Star Map at ...
Group looks to protect Hoover Dam’s Star Map
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

For those who have ever been to Hoover Dam, it’s almost guaranteed they have seen Oskar J.W. Hansen’s Winged Figures, which has stood for nearly nine decades.

Hospital, city address homeless issue
Hospital, city address homeless issue
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

For those who attended the May 18 public input session at the Boulder City Senior Center, which asked residents “What keeps you up at night?” one may have walked away thinking homelessness was the top issue facing Boulder City.

Funding grows for flood control projects
Funding grows for flood control projects
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

In their July 11 meeting, as part of the consent agenda, the City Council approved budget increases for a pair of local flood control projects.

Something is terribly wrong with our court system
Something is terribly wrong with our court system
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

I had a hard time deciding which story to lead off with here because there are a couple that are apropos. So of course, I’ll do ’em both.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Community Development Director Michael Mays, left, and City Manag ...
Short-term rental talk draws crowd
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

To allow Airbnb or not to allow Airbnb, that is the question.

(Map by Google Maps) Overhead view of the streets slated for reconstruction via this RTC funding.
RTC kicks in $3 million for Golf Course Estates road rehab
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

Without discussion as part of the consent agenda, the City Council agreed to accept more than $3 million from the Regional Transportation Commission for the reconstruction of several residential streets in the subdivision called Golf Course Estates.