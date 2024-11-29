Fire departments respond to house fire

Several people were displaced this past Friday morning in the 600 block of Avenue D as a result of a house fire.

Photos by Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Crews from Boulder City and Henderson fire departments responded to a house fire last Friday morning on Avenue D. A total of seven people were displaced as a result of the fire, which was reportedly started by an unattended hot plate.

The fire, according to BCFD’s Acting Chief Greg Chesser, started around 7:30 a.m. with the apparent cause being someone using an unattended hot plate to cook.

“There was heavy smoke with fire showing in the front,” he said of when the first crew arrived.

Sixteen personnel responded from Boulder City Fire Department with Henderson Fire Department sending an additional 15, which is standard response for structure fire for HFD. The original information from the city stated that four families had been displaced by the fire. On Monday, Chesser clarified that statement.

“Apologies, as the occupants were not truly families, but individuals in four separate apartment units,” he said. “A total of seven people.”

None of the seven sustained injuries as a result of the fire.

BCFD provided information to those seven individuals from American Red Cross, and the property owner is currently assisting the residents, Chesser said.

“The Boulder City Fire Department reminds everybody, especially this time of year, to take extra special precautions, when cooking or using heaters,” he added.