48°F
weather icon Cloudy
Boulder City, NV
News

Fire departments respond to house fire

Photos by Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Crews from Boulder City and Henderson fire departments ...
Photos by Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Crews from Boulder City and Henderson fire departments responded to a house fire last Friday morning on Avenue D. A total of seven people were displaced as a result of the fire, which was reportedly started by an unattended hot plate.
Photos by Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Crews from Boulder City and Henderson fire departments ...
Photos by Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Crews from Boulder City and Henderson fire departments responded to a house fire last Friday morning on Avenue D. A total of seven people were displaced as a result of the fire, which was reportedly started by an unattended hot plate.
More Stories
Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Marshall Hill gives his 5-year-old son Tanner a hand during Monda ...
‘You’ll shoot your eye out!’
Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Ned Jordan addresses the city council.
Council offers gig to ‘roots’ candidate
Ron Eland/Boulder City Review The city council recently voted to start charging for use of four ...
Free ride ends as city begins charging to use EV stations
Ron Eland/Boulder City Review The community Christmas Tree, at Frank T. Crowe Park, will again ...
Community Christmas Tree to remain, for now
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review
November 28, 2024 - 5:04 pm
 

Several people were displaced this past Friday morning in the 600 block of Avenue D as a result of a house fire.

The fire, according to BCFD’s Acting Chief Greg Chesser, started around 7:30 a.m. with the apparent cause being someone using an unattended hot plate to cook.

“There was heavy smoke with fire showing in the front,” he said of when the first crew arrived.

Sixteen personnel responded from Boulder City Fire Department with Henderson Fire Department sending an additional 15, which is standard response for structure fire for HFD. The original information from the city stated that four families had been displaced by the fire. On Monday, Chesser clarified that statement.

“Apologies, as the occupants were not truly families, but individuals in four separate apartment units,” he said. “A total of seven people.”

None of the seven sustained injuries as a result of the fire.

BCFD provided information to those seven individuals from American Red Cross, and the property owner is currently assisting the residents, Chesser said.

“The Boulder City Fire Department reminds everybody, especially this time of year, to take extra special precautions, when cooking or using heaters,” he added.

MOST READ
THE LATEST
Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Marshall Hill gives his 5-year-old son Tanner a hand during Monda ...
‘You’ll shoot your eye out!’
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

Marshall Hill, above, gives his 5-year-old son Tanner a hand during Monday’s annual Turkey Shoot hosted by the Boulder City Parks and Recreation Department. Children and adults paid to shoot BB guns at a target with prizes later awarded.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Ned Jordan addresses the city council.
Council offers gig to ‘roots’ candidate
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

In a special meeting last week, the city council voted unanimously to extend a conditional offer of employment to one of three candidates brought forward by a headhunter contracted to find a replacement for former city manager Taylour Tedder, who resigned unexpectedly early this year after just two and a half years on the job.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review The community Christmas Tree, at Frank T. Crowe Park, will again ...
Community Christmas Tree to remain, for now
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

For nearly four decades, the Community Christmas Tree, and its lighting, has become a holiday tradition for many Boulder City residents.

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review The founder and namesake of Milo's Cellar at 538 Neva ...
Boulder City businessman Milo Hurst dies
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

On Nov. 22, Boulder City lost one of its longtime business owners and influencers in the revitalization of the historic downtown area, Milo Hurst.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Annika Huff, and her dog Orly, sit outside of the soon-to-be-open ...
Annika Huff turns tragedy into triumph
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

It’s been nearly a decade since 28-year-old Annika Huff found herself at just 93 pounds and clinging to life after just being sold from one sex trafficker, or pimp, to another.

Screenshot Police Chief Tim Shea and Animal Control Supervisor Ann Inabnitt address the city co ...
To chip or not to chip is still the question
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

Boulder City’s leash law and the controversy over the potential for permitted pet breeding within city limits were not the only animal-oriented items on the city council’s agenda for last week’s meeting.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review The Southern Nevada State Veterans Home in Boulder City recently ...
Vets home regains 5th star
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

The Southern Nevada State Veterans Home has gone through a rough few years that came to a head earlier this year when the facility lost its vaunted 5-star rating and got hit with a warning on their website advising of patient abuse.

Boulder City starts ‘Adopt-A-Streetscape’ program
Special to the Boulder City Review

The city of Boulder City maintains 92 miles of public roads – that includes both sides of the street and the medians as well. And, while the city’s streets and landscape crews do an exceptional job at maintenance and upkeep, the reality is that sometimes, it is hard to keep up that pristine appearance. Sadly, some people litter. Weeds grow quickly and wind can cause garbage and debris to fly away.

A Day at the Dam
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

Photos by Ron Eland