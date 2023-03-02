47°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Boulder City NV
News

Fire department receives international accreditation

By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review
March 1, 2023 - 4:08 pm
 
(Boulder City Review file photo) The Boulder City Fire Department recently received accredited ...
(Boulder City Review file photo) The Boulder City Fire Department recently received accredited agency status with the Commission on Fire Accreditation International.

Boulder City Fire Department has received accredited agency status with the Commission on Fire Accreditation International.

The department, which started the process three years ago, is one of more than 300 agencies to achieve Internationally Accredited Agency status with the commission and the Center for Public Safety Excellence.

Boulder City is only the third fire department to achieve this status in the state, joining Henderson Fire Department and Naval Air Station Fallon Fire &Emergency Services.

The accreditation program is voluntary and provides an improvement model for agencies to assess their service delivery and performance internally, and then works with a team of peers from other agencies to evaluate their completed self-assessment.

“This achievement demonstrates the commitment of the agency to provide the highest quality of service to our community,” said City Manager Taylor Tedder. “I’m proud of this great accomplishment and of the men and women who serve our residents and visitors.”

“We have also used the Commission on Fire Accreditation International’s process as a proactive mechanism to plan for the future of this agency and locate areas where we can improve on the quality of the services we provided,” said Fire Chief Will Gray. “The model was also used to develop the department’s first community risk assessment and standard of coverage, which identifies the risks unique to our community.”

The accreditation team consisted of Gray, Deputy Fire Chief Greg Chesser, accreditation manager Capt. Nigel Walton, fire analyst Sarah Mitre-Hall and firefighters Josh Barrone, Nick Giles, Carl Ford, Alex Zoukas and Harold Hadley.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Boulder City file photo) City Council approved a $165,000 settlement with former City Clerk Lo ...
Council settles with former city clerk
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

A settlement for $165,000 for former City Clerk Lorene Krumm was approved by City Council during its Tuesday, Feb. 28, meeting.

(Boulder City file photo) Top Dollar Entertainment is proposing to put its Elite RV resort near ...
RV resort plan founders
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

In a 3-2 vote, the City Council declined Tuesday, Feb. 28, to move forward with direct negotiations with the developer for a proposed luxury recreational vehicle resort on 76 acres of land sandwiched between the airport and Boulder Creek Golf Club.

(Image courtesy Nevada State Railroad Museum) This rendering shows what the interior of the vis ...
Rail museum to report on expansion progress
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

Riding classic trains will not be the only notable activity at the Nevada State Railroad Museum’s annual open house scheduled for this weekend.

(Bill Evans/Boulder City Review) Chief William Gray of the Boulder City Fire Department recentl ...
Fire chief feted by national group
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

Boulder City Fire Chief William Gray was recently recognized by a national organization for his efforts in accreditation and credentialing.

(Image courtesy Boulder City Chamber of Commerce) The inaugural Best of Boulder City awards wil ...
Best of BC contest launched
By Boulder City Review

A Best of Boulder City awards program, which will recognize businesses and individuals in more than 50 categories, has been launched by the Boulder City Chamber of Commerce.

(Bill Evans/Boulder City Review) Aquatic Coordinator Cheree Brennan has been running the pool f ...
Aquatic future hinges on Tract 350 sale
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

The city-owned pool is a popular facility, serving nearly 28,000 patrons each year. It is also old and in need of repair.

(Boulder City Review file photo) The Nevada Supreme Court issued a 60-day stay Feb. 15, 2023, i ...
Settlement negotiations in case against city ongoing
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

A 60-day stay has been issued by the Nevada Supreme Court in the lawsuit filed by the former city attorney and city manager against the city and a former mayor and council member.

(Image courtesy Boulder City) The 5.35 acres outlined in blue are slated for subdivision into 1 ...
Planners OK proposal to subdivide parcel
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

The Planning Commission unanimously voted to recommend approval of the final map for a proposed subdivision of 5.35 vacant acres into 15 residential lots during its meeting Feb. 15.

(Bill Evans/Boulder City Review) Don Rodriguez, sitting on the stage at I and I Music in Boulde ...
Business Beat: I and I Music offers space for musicians, podcasters
By Bill Evans and Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

Don Rodriguez has turned a space on Boulder City Parkway that was once storage for pool supplies into a high-tech place for local musicians to rehearse and for podcasters to record. A second-generation musician, Rodriguez turned that interest, coupled with a background in construction, into a business after the Great Recession forced him into a temporary career change.

(Boulder City Review file photo) Water remains at the top of mind for most Nevadans. In a recen ...
Poll: Water supply tops Nevadans’ concerns
By Colton Lochhead Special to the Boulder City Review

Ensuring there is enough water for the future is top of mind for the vast majority of residents in the nation’s driest state, according to a new bipartisan survey released Feb. 15.