55°F
weather icon Clear
Boulder City, NV
News

Fire chief search to begin by end of month

By Ron Eland Boulder City Review
December 5, 2024 - 5:01 pm
 

It’s been nine months and a day since the city announced that Will Gray had been terminated as the fire chief of the Boulder City Fire Department.

Since then, Jeff Chesser has been serving as the acting chief. He has been with the department since 2020.

At that time, in a brief statement to the Review, the city wrote, “Will Gray is no longer with the Boulder City Fire Department, effective Thursday, April 4.”

Former City Manager Taylour Tedder said, “Hired just weeks after the pandemic started, Chief Gray helped Boulder City residents with COVID testing and vaccination clinics. I wish him well in his next endeavors.”

Gray is currently enjoying retirement with his family in Colorado.

“I am happy to be moving forward to what God has planned for my life,” Gray said in an email after being contacted by the Review. “I wish the city the best in finding the right person to lead the department going forward.”

Some have questioned why it’s taken so long to find a replacement. The answer is fairly simple.

According to Acting City Manager Michael Mays, “The city will be posting the position at the end of December. It will be a national search. The new city manager will be hiring the fire chief.”

This is fairly standard practice as the fire chief answers directly to the city manager and not the city council. In fact, the only positions within the city the council decides upon when hiring is city manager, city attorney and city clerk.

The city council made an offer to Ned Thomas, who is currently the city manager in Milpitas, Calif., to become Boulder City’s next city manager. As of Tuesday, Thomas had yet to give his decision to the city. (See related story in today’s edition.)

MOST READ
THE LATEST
Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Hundreds of family members and friends filled the BCHS auditorium ...
Sounds of the season
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

During Tuesday’s winter concert, students from both Garrett Junior High and Boulder City High School performed a variety of songs, which included holiday favorites. The schools performed individually but at the end, they collaborated on a trio of fan favorites.

Las Vegas Review-Journal file photo
Milo Hurst, longtime business owner, dies
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

On Nov. 22, Boulder City lost one of its longtime business owners and influencers in the revitalization of downtown Boulder City, Milo Hurst.

Photo courtesy 21 Sunflower Photography Denise Ashurst will be sworn in as the newest member o ...
Ashurst ready to take seat on council
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

In less than a week, Denise Ashurst will be sworn in as Boulder City’s newest council member. And she’s ready and eager to do so.

bcr default image
Council denies solar lease extension request
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

Politicians flip-flopping in their position on a specific issue is not at all uncommon. But a 180-degree reversal in the course of less than 20 minutes may be some kind of record.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Marshall Hill gives his 5-year-old son Tanner a hand during Monda ...
‘You’ll shoot your eye out!’
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

Marshall Hill, above, gives his 5-year-old son Tanner a hand during Monday’s annual Turkey Shoot hosted by the Boulder City Parks and Recreation Department. Children and adults paid to shoot BB guns at a target with prizes later awarded.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Ned Jordan addresses the city council.
Council offers gig to ‘roots’ candidate
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

In a special meeting last week, the city council voted unanimously to extend a conditional offer of employment to one of three candidates brought forward by a headhunter contracted to find a replacement for former city manager Taylour Tedder, who resigned unexpectedly early this year after just two and a half years on the job.

Photos by Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Crews from Boulder City and Henderson fire departments ...
Fire departments respond to house fire
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

Several people were displaced this past Friday morning in the 600 block of Avenue D as a result of a house fire.