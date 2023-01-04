Film fest heads to Smith center

After two years of virtual programming, the Dam Short Film Festival will be held in person.

The 19th annual festival, scheduled Feb. 16-20, will be held at the Elaine K. Smith Building and features more than 150 short films, more than 30 programs and sessions with filmmakers.

There will be 31 themed 60-to-90-minute blocks in categories such as animation, comedy, documentary, drama, horror, music and Nevada. The films come from countries including Iceland, China, Mexico, Brazil, Israel, the Netherlands, France and Poland.

“We are beyond thrilled to once again present our excellent and diverse programming to live audiences who can share their love of short films together,” said Lee Lanier, co-founder and director of continuity. “We’re grateful to the public that made our virtual festival a success the last two years and are ecstatic to be back in person to showcase quality and unique short films in our 19th annual festival, continuing to run as one of our community’s favorite cultural events.”

In addition to the screenings and question-and-answer sessions with filmmakers during each category block, a filmmaker meet and greet, coffee with filmmakers, mixer and Sunday brunch are planned.

The Sunday night in-person awards presentation will also be livestreamed.

Tickets are $12 per film block or $150 for a five-day pass; $45 day passes for Thursday and Sunday, and $50 day passes for Friday and Saturday are also available.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit damshortfilm.org.