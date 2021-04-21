84°F
weather icon Clear
Boulder City NV
News

Field for manager spot narrowed to top two

By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review
April 21, 2021 - 3:52 pm
 
Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review City Council is moving forward with a background chec ...
Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review City Council is moving forward with a background check and in-person interview with Taylour R.B. Tedder, who is being interviewed here on April 14. He is one of two finalists for the open city manager position.
Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review City Council is moving forward with a background chec ...
Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review City Council is moving forward with a background check and in-person interview with Forest H. Neuerburg, who is being interviewed here on April 14. He is one of two finalists for the open city manager position.

City Council is moving forward with background checks and in-person interviews for two of the five people recently interviewed for the open city manager position.

At a special meeting Wednesday, April 21, council unanimously approved having GovHR USA do background checks on Forrest H. Neuerburg and Taylour R.B. Tedder in the next two weeks and then invite them for an in-person interview.

According to the scoring and analysis from their April 14 interviews, Tedder ranked the highest and Neuerburg was second. Council also interviewed Jessica J. Brown, Edward O. Dickie and Dana P. Hlavac. Hlavac was third, Dickie was fourth and Brown was fifth.

Councilwoman Claudia Bridges said based on the scoring, she would be “satisfied with taking the top two candidates.”

“I would like to take it down to two since we had five,” added Councilwoman Judy Hoskins.

Councilwoman Tracy Folda and Councilman James Howard Adams suggested bringing back three candidates.

Folda said the three who stood out to her were Dickie, Neuerburg and Tedder.

Adams suggested they move forward with three in case someone withdrew or had a bad background check.

Mayor Kiernan McManus disagreed with Adams and Folda and said he was also in favor of moving forward with the top two.

“I felt we had a very good pool of candidates here, but we are at that point where we’re getting to a place where we need to make a decision and unfortunately, this is how this process works,” he said.

The two finalists for the job will be contacted the week of May 10 about the interviews, which will include some type of event where they can interact with the community, a tour of the city and answering questions from council at a special meeting.

Neuerburg has worked in public administration for 26 years and has experience in Wyoming and Colorado. In addition to working as a city manager, he has worked as city planner, city administrator, utilities superintendent and airport manager.

Tedder has five years of experience as assistant city manager in Leavenworth, Kansas. According to his cover letter, he has a variety of other experience, including with information technology.

Contact reporter Celia Shortt Goodyear at cgoodyear@bouldercityreview.com or at 702-586-9401. Follow her on Twitter @csgoodyear.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Spring Jamboree, presented by the Boulder City Chamber of Commerce, will be the first large-sca ...
Events return to Boulder City
By Hali Bernstein Saylor and Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Just like a butterfly emerging from its cocoon, Boulder City is coming back to life with a calendar that is slowly filling up with events as restrictions due to COVID-19 are lifted. And just like that butterfly, things will look slightly different than they did before.

Jorgensen elected; Booth, Fox to vie for second council seat
By Hali Bernstein Saylor and Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

The results of April’s primary election were finalized during a special City Council meeting Monday, April 19, declaring Sherri Jorgensen elected and Cokie Booth and Mathew Fox to face off for the second open seat in the June 15 general election.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Amy and Tom Carvalho opened their new 7-Eleven at 1 ...
Business Beat: 7-Eleven moves to busy corner
By Hali Bernstein Saylor and Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

7-Eleven has a new “heavenly” location at the corner of Boulder City Parkway and Buchanan Boulevard.

City Council unanimously approved offering Acting City Attorney Brittany Walker the full-time p ...
City to offer Walker attorney job
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

For the second time in about three years, Boulder City’s acting city attorney is being offered the permanent position after hiring an outside firm to conduct a statewide search for candidates.

City Council supports building a new pool rather than renovating the current one. The next step ...
New $21 million pool facility proposed
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

City Council supports building a new pool rather than renovating the current one after hearing the recommendation of an ad hoc committee and seeing results of a recent study.

Gov. Steve Sisolak announced Tuesday, April 13, that all statewide social distancing mandates w ...
May reopening set as distancing rule to end
By Colton Lochhead / RJ

Gov. Steve Sisolak says the requirement to wear a mask while in public will remain in place for an undetermined amount of time as the state moves to fully reopen.

(Pernell Bryant/Special to the Boulder City Review) Bighorn sheep, seen at Hemenway Valley Park ...
Sheep to be tested for disease
By Boulder City Review

The Nevada Department of Wildlife will be conducting tests on bighorn sheep at Hemenway Valley Park later this month.

 
Lee: City to get $14 million from rescue plan
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

Rep. Susie Lee visited Boulder City on Tuesday, April 6, to tout how the American Rescue Plan will benefit the community, small businesses, local residents and the city government, which will receive $14 million directly.

Jorgensen takes top spot in council race
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

Sherri Jorgensen appears to have been elected to the City Council during Tuesday’s primary election, while Cokie Booth and Matt Fox will likely face off in the June 15 General Election for the second seat.