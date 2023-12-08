Feeling festive at BCHS

As we come to the end of the first semester, BCHS is getting festive.

StuCo is hosting a multitude of events to get students excited for the holiday season in addition to motivating them for their upcoming final exams.

Right now, we are in the midst of 12 Days of Kindness- an annual BCHS tradition meant to bring the holiday spirit into the school through fun activities. Each day, we reveal a new day on the 12 Days of Kindness advent calendar poster featuring a different holiday-themed activity for students to participate in. So far, we’ve had Text Someone Who’s DEER to You (send a text to a loved one and tell them you appreciate them), Don’t be a Grinch! (donate to the canned food drive), Have an Attitude of Gratitude (write something you’re grateful for and put it on the gratitude poster), No One Should be Alone (write a letter to the nursing home), Give the Gift of a High Five (high five somebody new), and Get on the Nice List (write a letter to a teacher). We carefully plan these activities with the intention of bringing the school and the community together for the season. There are still six days left to be revealed, but as of now, we’re getting more participation than ever before, so we hope to continue the trend and make this the best 12 Days yet!

This week also happens to be a spirit week! We have lots of fun dress-up days leading up to our holiday assembly, which will be taking place this Friday. The days include T’was the Night Before Christmas, Heat Miser vs. Snow Miser, Holiday Hat and Sweater, Rhyme Without a Reason, and for our assembly, upperclassmen will be wearing red, and underclassmen will be wearing green.

To encourage involvement in the holiday spirit week, StuCo decided to put on a drawing for gift cards. For each day that students participate in the dress-up theme, they can put their names on a ticket and submit in the student council classroom. The winners of the gift cards will be drawn during the assembly.

Speaking of the assembly, this year, our theme is A Classic Holiday Assembly. It will feature decorations from classic holiday movies like Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, Frosty the Snowman, Jack Frost, and Santa Claus is Coming to Town. Students are excited to find out who the winner of the first point will be: whichever class donates the most items to the canned food drive will earn the very first point of our holiday assembly. As of today, the sophomores are in the lead, but that is likely to change as students bring in their last-minute items. If you’re interested in contributing to the food drive, please feel free to drop into the front office with your nonperishable goods. All items collected are going straight to the Boulder City Emergency Aid Pantry, and we encourage you to embrace the holiday spirit and give to the less fortunate. And if you have a particular class you’d like to contribute to, we know they’ll appreciate it!