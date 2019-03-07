Fatal accident shuts down highway

(Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review) A fatal accident has shut down U.S. Highway 93 in Boulder City.

This morning there was a fatal accident on U.S. Highway 93 in Boulder City involving a pickup truck and a car.

According to Lisa LaPlante, Boulder City communications manager, witnesses said the car was traveling south heading into town at a high rate of speed. It hit the truck as it was turning out of a gas station to go north. The driver of the truck was killed. The driver of the car was transported to the hospital, and there are currently no details about the injuries sustained.

The Boulder City Police Department and Nevada Highway Patrol are on the scene. The highway will be closed for a few hours, LaPlante said.

This story is developing.

