Family, friends hit links to honor Gomez

It’s been eight years since the family and friends of Rosendo Gomez received the news that he had passed away.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Keenan Sharp gives an enthusiastic hug to Ty Washburn as Kelley Bryant comes to join them following Washburn’s chin-in for par. The foursome also included Scott Eland.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Eden Gomez thanks the golfers for coming out to help honor her dad, Rosendo Gomez, and to assist with her college fund.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Brock Fletcher was one of 122 participants in Saturday’s Rosendo Gomez Memorial Golf Tournament.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review On hole No. 4, golfers spun a wheel and whatever it landed on is how they had to tee off. Here, Anita Frantz, who was celebrating her birthday, was required to drive the ball while on her knees.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review A record number of teams came out Saturday with a four-person, best-ball scramble.

The 1992 BCHS graduate was not only a member of one of the most well-known families in town but if you ask his friends, they will tell you about his sense of humor, kindness and overall likeability. Those traits live on not only in memories but within his daughter, Eden.

Gomez’s impact on the community during his lifetime was evident during his celebration of life ceremony that drew more than 400 people at which time former Mayor Rod Woodbury proclaimed that as Rosendo Gomez Day.

For the last seven years, many of those same family and friends gather, grab their golf clubs and hit the links to not only remember Gomez but to help raise money for Eden’s college tuition as part of the Rosendo Gomez Memorial Golf Tournament. To date, it’s raised more than $40,000.

The annual tournament was held this past Saturday at the Boulder City Municipal Golf Course, with a best-ever 122 participants playing in the four-person, best-ball scramble format.

The tournament is the brainchild of Jeremy Jensen, who was a longtime friend of Gomez and spends countless hours to help make the tournament what it is today.

“It’s amazing to see the number of people who come out each year to help support Eden,” Jensen said. “I know how hard it was for her to lose her dad. So, anything I can do to help, I’m happy to do so. And that’s why everyone comes out.”

The funds, which go to her college fund, are brought in through participation fees, donations and money raised through tickets sold for prize drawings. This year it also included the live auctioning of two pieces of Las Vegas Golden Knights memorabilia.

“I’m so grateful for all the businesses who really step up for this tournament,” Jensen said, noting the vast majority of those that donate are in Boulder City.

On a personal note, he added, “It (Gomez’s death) is still very fresh in my memory. I still can’t believe he’s gone. To lose such a close friend, it’s hard to get over.”

Next year will be the final tournament under the format of raising money for Eden being that she graduates from BCHS in 2025. Jensen said after that he will get with the Gomez family to decide if they want to continue the tournament and if so, possibly make it a scholarship through the high school in Gomez’s name.

One of those who hit the course this year was Ron Dale. Donned in his familiar flip-flops, but this time with socks, he said, “Being a longtime friend of the Gomez family, it was an honor and pleasure to play golf in Rosie’s (which he was called since childhood) memory.”

Dale also noted how much fun he has when playing in the same group as Gomez’s older brother, Adolfo.

“Seeing all the friends, BCHS classmates and locals getting together and playing some golf and enjoying the day is just a great feeling and is what BC’s small-town community is all about.”

Eden, who carries a 4.4 grade point average, works, and is very active in sports and the community, took the mic following the post-tournament lunch and auction and spoke eloquently about her father. And while she was able to keep her composure, there were few dry eyes in the audience.

But before the tournament began, the BCHS junior told the Review, “It’s nice to see people who care about my dad and want to celebrate him and to support me. It’s also nice to see that after so many years, people still love him and love me as well. While this is for my college, I really love being around people who tell me stories about my dad.”

Eden’s mom, Katrina Eldreth, said, “It never ceases to amaze me how the local community and family and friends come out to support us. Our family has been through a lot over the years and Jeremy (Jensen) works tirelessly every year to make sure this one day goes smoothly. He doesn’t ask for anything. He does it from the heart and we’re greatly appreciative of what he does.”

Like the others, Rosendo Gomez’s mom, Petra, who along with her late husband Ray opened the Western and Mexican Center nearly 60 years ago, expressed gratitude for those who came out to remember her son.

“I just appreciate everybody,” she said. “They still love my son. And, it’s for a good cause.”

Bill Moorhead, Rosendo Gomez’s brother-in-law, serves as treasurer of the tournament and the raised college funds. He said it means so much to the family to see the support for Eden and to honor Rosendo.

“Boulder City is such a great place and so supportive of things like this,” he said. “It’s great to see many of the same faces each year for the tournament. I give so much credit to Jeremy Jensen for the hard work he puts in each year to make this a success.”

Ron Eland is editor of the Boulder City Review. He can be reached at reland@bouldercityreview.com or at 702-586-9523.