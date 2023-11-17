Fall family fun
Near-perfect weather greeted those who attended Saturday’s inaugural Family Fall Festival at Bicentennial Park and Wilbur Square.
Near-perfect weather greeted those who attended Saturday’s inaugural Family Fall Festival at Bicentennial Park and Wilbur Square.
The event was hosted by Christ Lutheran Church in conjunction with BC Cruisin’ Association.
The day featured a VW and Corvair car show, vendors, food and music from the Boulder City High School band. Proceeds benefit Little Lambs Preschool.