69°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Boulder City, NV
News

Fall family fun

By Ron Eland Boulder City Review
November 16, 2023 - 8:30 pm
 
Kelly (Mead) McDonald, a 1985 BCHS graduate, arranges some of her handmade wreaths in her booth ...
Kelly (Mead) McDonald, a 1985 BCHS graduate, arranges some of her handmade wreaths in her booth Saturday.
The car show featured a variety of VWs, including the popular bus version.
The car show featured a variety of VWs, including the popular bus version.
VW Beetles filled Wilbur Square, including this restored one that featured an early cooling uni ...
VW Beetles filled Wilbur Square, including this restored one that featured an early cooling unit for the interior of the car.
Sunshine and cool weather greeted those who came out Saturday.
Sunshine and cool weather greeted those who came out Saturday.

Near-perfect weather greeted those who attended Saturday’s inaugural Family Fall Festival at Bicentennial Park and Wilbur Square.

The event was hosted by Christ Lutheran Church in conjunction with BC Cruisin’ Association.

The day featured a VW and Corvair car show, vendors, food and music from the Boulder City High School band. Proceeds benefit Little Lambs Preschool.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Ron Eland/Boulder City Review The long-shuttered Flamingo Inn Motel is up for sale for the thir ...
Eyesore for sale … again
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

Boulder City residents hoping to see a long-abandoned property on Nevada Way brought back to life were dealt a blow last week when a contract for the sale of the Flamingo Inn Motel fell through just 24 hours before the sale was due to close.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Tracy Echeverria was welcomed recently as the new principal of A ...
Mitchell Elementary welcomes new principal
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

It’s been quite a whirlwind for Tracy Echeverria the last couple of weeks after being chosen for a position she’s coveted for quite some time.

bcr default image
Council delves back into hangars
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

Those who thought that discussion of the contentious issue of leases for general aviation hangars at the Boulder City Municipal Airport was over, at least until the latter part of 2024 (including staff of the BCR), were disabused of that notion when an item relating to the 28 city-owned hangars appeared on the agenda for this week’s city council meeting.

Photo courtesy of Boulder City SOAR recipients with members of the Boulder City Council and rep ...
Rotarians honor Boulder City’s first responders
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

On Tuesday evening, nine members of the Boulder City police and fire departments were honored by the city’s two Rotary clubs as part of their Service Officer Award Recognition program, which fetes first responders who are “everyday heroes.”

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Susan Danielewicz is retiring from the city after more than three ...
Danielewicz says goodbye to city hall
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

There’s only a handful of employees who have been with the city as long as Susan Danielewicz.

Photo courtesy Melanie Teemant Last week, the Garrett Junior High boys’ flag football team wo ...
Hail to the champs
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

Photo courtesy Melanie Teemant

Praying for the pets
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

Pet blessings. Hearing those two words together may cause some to tilt their head as they ask themselves what exactly that means.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review James and Becky Hughes have big plans in store for the building a ...
Breathing new life into historic site
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

For decades, the odd-shaped building at the corner of Nevada Way and Arizona Street was the place in town to buy one’s mom flowers on Mother’s Day, a bouquet for one’s wedding or a corsage for a prom date.